Who is the best team in the NHL?

Right now it's difficult to go with anybody else besides the Boston Bruins, who are riding an eight-game winning streak with a 14-point lead in the Atlantic Division.

They're getting competition from a Washington Capitals team that is back on their game this season and actually beat the Bruins head-to-head in their only meeting of the season.

There's also the defending Stanley Cup champs out in St. Louis just a couple of points behind both of them while impressively doing it without star scorer Vladimir Tarasenko.

But it's a good thing for all three teams that they have competition for the top spot in the NHL, and it's definitely a good thing that both the Bruins and Capitals are neck-and-neck for the No. 1 seed in the East. It looks like it will be more of a grind for both Boston and Washington to be tops in the East, and that should be enough to keep them both sharp ahead of the respective stretch runs that are still way, way in the future.

NHL Power Rankings: Bruins, Capitals, Blues form Big 3 at the top originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston