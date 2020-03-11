NHL Power Rankings: Are Bruins actually underrated?

Have we underrated how good this Bruins team really is?

Those following the B's closely will harp on the lack of a top-6 game-breaking winger with David Krejci on the second line, and wonder if that will be the team's ultimate undoing in the postseason.

But the Perfection Line boasts three 30-goal scorers for the third straight season, Tuukka Rask is a lead contender for the Vezina Trophy after a 36-save shutout of the Flyers and the Bruins are a special teams beast against the rest of the NHL. There are so many things for the Bruins to hang their hat on as strengths on the team.

It's about time everybody gave credit to the B's as the NHL's best team this season.

They are the first one to 100 points by a wide margin, they lead the NHL with a plus-53 goal differential and they are playing good, strong hockey down the stretch. They will be a handful against any team in the playoffs and they deserve that respect.

