NHL Power Rankings: Bounce back candidates for next season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Gretz
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we take a look at 15 bounce back candidates for the 2021-22 season.

There can be any number of reasons for a player to have a down year, but it is not necessarily a sign of a long-term problem or that their time as a productive player is finished. Maybe it is due to an injury, maybe some bad puck luck, or maybe just playing in a tough situation on the wrong team or the wrong line. Either way, players bounce back all the time from those types of seasons and we are going to take a look at some options for next season.

Who all makes this week’s NHL Power Rankings list?

To the NHL Power Rankings!

1. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers. What on earth happened here? For the first two years of his career Hart looked like he was going to finally be the long-term answer to the Flyers’ biggest problem spot. He was one of the biggest reasons for optimism heading into this season. Then he completely faceplanted with one of the worst individual performances in the league. He is much better than he showed this season, and the Flyers should be expecting a lot more in 2021-22. At least, that is what they have to be hoping for. His play will determine a lot of the future success of the Flyers.

2. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets. It was pretty quickly obvious that his style of player did not mesh with what John Tortorella envisioned. Will a new coach and a fresh start to the season (not to mention playing for a new contract) kickstart something for him this season? The talent is certainly there.

3. Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis Blues. Injuries have limited him to just 42 total games (regular season and playoffs) over the past two seasons, and when he has played he has clearly not been 100 percent. He will be turning 30 years old in December, but a fully healthy Tarasenko should still be capable of 30-plus goals over a full season. That will help the Blues a lot.

4. Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames. A lot of people in Calgary had a bad season, but Monahan’s drop in production was especially obvious. Maybe you should not expect him to be the point per game player he was a couple of years ago, but his 82-game pace this year would have been a 16-goal, 45-point season. He is better than that.

[NBC 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

5. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres. He looked like a different player in Buffalo after the coaching change. That is a good sign that whatever was holding him back early in the season can be fixed. A massive talent that the Sabres need to be a star.

6. Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings. He has been a bright spot in Detroit during this rebuild, but his production dipped a bit during the 2020-21 season. One of the fastest players in the league, Larkin is entering his age 25 season (should be his peak year) and is coming off a career-low shooting percentage season. Expect a bounce back.

7. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Washington Capitals. The question here is will this bounce back season happen in Washington, or somewhere else via trade? He missed time due to COVID on two separate occasions, and just struggled through the worst individual season of his career. Still an outstanding talent and playmaker. Think he has another couple of really productive years ahead.

[Related: What is next for Capitals after another First Round exit]

8. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks. Gibson is regarded as one of the best goalies in the NHL (and he is), but his numbers the past two seasons have dropped dramatically. A lot of that is probably a function of playing behind one of the league’s worst teams.

9. Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators. Only 10 goals in 50 games is a sharp decline for Arvidsson, and it was driven almost entirely by a massive drop in shooting percentage. If he maintains the same ability to generate shots and that puck luck rebounds he could be in line for a nice season next year.

10. Stars trio of Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov, Ben Bishop. These three are simply about injury bounce backs and nothing at all related to performance. They combined for just 14 man games during the 2020-21 season (only 11 for Radulov and only three for Seguin; zero for Bishop) and that played a huge role in the Stars going from the Stanley Cup Final to missing the playoffs. Get them back and healthy and the Stars should be a playoff team again.

11. Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets. Jones has regressed a bit the past two seasons, but like Laine, I want to see what happens with a coaching change. Also you can not discount the possibility of a contract year bump, especially given his apparent desire to test the open market.

12. Jason Zucker, Pittsburgh Penguins. This was a tough year for Zucker. He missed some time due to injury and never really seemed to find a permanent spot on any line. He is still a good player and the Penguins could really use a bounce back year given the contract and price they paid for him in a trade.

13. Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres. I want to think that he did not just forget how to score goals. That surely a better system, an increased role, and maybe some luck can get him back on track. I want to think that. Buffalo probably does as well.

14. Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks. Is this really how his career is going to fizzle out? Injuries have taken a toll, but he is still only 31 years old. Maybe that is not his prime, but he should still have some good years ahead of him.

15. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames. The Flames paid big money for Markstrom to solve their revolving door of goalies, and his debut season was a mixed bag. Some good, so not so good. He may not be an elite goalie, but he has a pretty lengthy track record of being a steady, durable goalie that can play a big workload and play it well. He should be better than he was this season.

More NHL news

Gary Bettman upholds Nazem Kadri’s 8-game suspension The Wraparound: Maple Leafs have to win this game Should Blue Jackets rebuild now that Seth Jones reportedly won’t re-sign?

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Power Rankings: Bounce back candidates for next season originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty Enterprises in all-time wins for team owners

    Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Naomi Osaka to stop answering press questions at French Open over mental health concerns

    Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to "kicking a person while they're down". The 23 year-old posted on Twitter: "I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. Osaka insisted the decision was "nothing personal" against the tournament and that she hopes the "considerable" fine she expects to receive will go to a mental health charity. The French Open gets under way in Paris on Sunday. Naomi Osaka's statement in full "Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes [sic] mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that he whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. "Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple [of] journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them. "However, if the organizations think that they can keep saying 'do press of you're gonna be fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. "Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity. "

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

    The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.

  • 76ers’ Tobias Harris on being underrated: ‘It allows me to lock in’

    The Philadelphia 76ers forward spoke to Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about his reputation as one of the more underappreciated players in the game and why it fuels him on the court. Tobias joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of USAA, who is leading an effort to encourage Americans to offer a digital tribute to fallen military members this Memorial Day weekend by visiting PoppyInMemory.com.

  • Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

    MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Tyrann Mathieu may have to write $1 million check to LSU

    Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record

    Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds. "Feels good," Larson said after getting his first Cup win at the 1.5-mile CMS oval.

  • Barcelona signs Sergio Aguero on free transfer

    Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.

  • Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves ejected for attempt to injure as Game 1 unravels

    The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • With Anthony Davis out, are the Lakers in trouble?

    Davis exited during the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix with a groin injury. His status for Game 5 is up in the air in a 2-2 series.

  • How much money each player won at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.

  • NBA Playoffs: Former Warrior Andre Iguodala plays 26 minutes off bench in Heat’s game four loss vs. Bucks, 120-103

    With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.

  • With 'no freaking clue' where ball was going, Jordan Spieth struggles Sunday at Colonial

    Jordan Spieth struggled with all aspects of his game on Sunday and it resulted in a runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab.