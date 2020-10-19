NHL Power Rankings: Best trade additions of the offseason (so far)

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we shift our focus to the trades that have taken place so far this offseason, and which teams have made the best addition.

We have not really seen a ton of blockbuster trades (and the one we thought we were going to get never actually happened) but there have still been some potentially impactful moves.

Some teams have been forced to shed salary for salary cap purposes. Some teams just needed to shake things up. Other teams were waiting to take advantage of both situations.

We are looking at a combination of factors when it comes to the rankings, from the talent of the player, to the fit with the new team, to the contract that player has, and what all the team had to give up in return.

Which additions do we like the most?

To this week’s NHL Power Rankings!

1. Nate Schmidt to Vancouver. By far the bright spot of Vancouver’s offseason. They took advantage of Vegas’ cap crunch and picked up a top-four defenseman for mid-round draft pick two years from now. They didn’t get Oliver Ekman-Larsson from Arizona, but given the contract and small trade cost this might work out better.

2. Brandon Saad to Colorado. Not sure Saad ever became the player a lot of people expected him to be, but he is still a 20-goal, possession driving forward that gives an already stacked team even more talent. Maybe he is not a franchise building block, but he should be a hell of a complementary piece.

3. Devon Toews to Colorado. The Islanders could not afford to pay Toews given their salary cap situation and the Avalanche were there to pounce. Toews’ style of play is a perfect fit for Colorado’s system. Their forwards get all of the attention, but the Avalanche have pieced together a sensational young defense.

4. Max Domi to Columbus. He is not likely to repeat his 28-goal, 72-point performance from two years ago and he has his flaws away from the puck. Even so, he is a talented playmaker that gives the Blue Jackets some much-needed help down the middle, while they also managed to get him at a fair price under the cap.

5. Eric Staal to Buffalo. Between this trade and the Taylor Hall signing the Sabres have given Jack Eichel some serious help at forward. Will it be enough to matter?

6. Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh. You could argue they overpaid a little (a first-round pick and a good prospect) and did not fill a huge need, but Kapanen is a good player, seems like a good fit for the system, and he should make them better.

7. Paul Stastny to Winnipeg. The Jets needed some help down the middle and were another team able to take advantage of Vegas’ desperation to dump salary to fit Alex Pietrangelo under the cap. Stastny is not the player he was a couple of years ago, but he is still a big upgrade for them and didn’t cost anything significant in a trade.

8. Ryan Donato to San Jose. I like this move a lot for the Sharks. Forward depth was one of their many issues a year ago, and Donato is still a promising player that has produced in a little role. A very smart pickup for a cheap cost.

9. Andreas Johnsson to New Jersey. A very solid, under-the-radar pickup that did not get a lot of attention when it happened. He has 20-goal ability and should give the Devils some much-needed scoring depth.

10. Nick Bonino to Minnesota. The Wild needed centers, and Bill Guerin turned to a familiar face from his Pittsburgh days. Bonino gives the Wild a very solid defensive presence in the middle of its lineup that can also chip in 15-20 goals. Good player.

