NHL Power Rankings 2021: Taking stock of every team before trade frenzy heats up

NHL Power Rankings 2021: Taking stock of each team before trade frenzy heats up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've reached a difficult point in the 2020-21 NHL season.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the league to postpone some games, players are having to play a lot of games in short periods of time, and injuries are starting to take their toll on a few of the Stanley Cup contenders.

The Boston Bruins are one of those contenders feeling the burden of injuries. Boston's blue line has lost three regulars -- Jeremy Lauzon, Kevan Miller and Matt Grzelcyk -- to injuries in recent weeks. This lack of depth is among the reasons why Boston has fallen from one of the league's hottest teams to one struggling to build consistency.

This is a pivotal time in the regular season. The teams with the most depth and mental resolve will emerge stronger and well-positioned to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs with plenty of confidence and momentum.

Where does each team stand before the trade deadline frenzy ramps up?