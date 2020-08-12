The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will have to wait a little longer to play Game 1 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The B's and 'Canes were scheduled to drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night for the series opener at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but the NHL postponed the game to Wednesday at 11 a.m. due to the overtime thriller between the Tampa Bay Lighting and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The Lightning and Blue Jackets opened their Round 1 series at 3:09 p.m. on Tuesday, but, as of this writing, they are still playing! Four overtimes wasn't enough to determine a winner in Game 1, so a fifth overtime (and maybe more, at this rate) is needed.

The league made the correct call here. It would've taken over an hour to prepare the ice and go through the proper cleaning protocols before the Bruins and Hurricanes could have played. At a certain point, a decision has to be made.

The Bruins and Hurricanes now have two instances in Round 1 where games will be played on back-to-back days.

Game 1: Wednesday, Aug. 12

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 13

Game 5: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Game 6: Thursday, Aug. 20







NHL postpones Bruins vs. Hurricanes Game 1, reveals new start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston