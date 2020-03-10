It's no coincidence that most of the favorites for the Hart Trophy play the center position.

Leon Draisaitl is the consecutive top pick for the NHL MVP this season given his season-long dominance for the Oilers, and Connor McDavid seemingly has a birthright to be in the running each season provided that he's healthy.

But Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews are in that discussion as well, and guys like Mika Zibanejad and Jack Eichel are on the periphery of it even if their team's flickering playoff hopes may have a negative impact.

This is a quality list of strong two-way centers, dominant offensive players and given an indication why teams like Edmonton and Pittsburgh will make the playoffs given they each have two names on the list.

NHL Positional Rankings: Ranking the league's top 10 centers right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston