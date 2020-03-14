It's too bad the NHL season will be interrupted and perhaps the regular season might be over. It was necessary, of course, but it also puts a bit of an asterisk on a truly special season for Tuukka Rask, where he's headed for his second Vezina Trophy.

It remains to be seen if Rask will be able to finish that off with the Stanley Cup that's eluded him in his career (as the No. 1 guy), but he's certainly done everything he can so far this season. Rask has company with some other excellent performances between the pipes including a trio of young goalies who have burst upon the NHL scene this season. Let's count 'em down:

NHL Positional Rankings: Who are the league's top goaltenders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston