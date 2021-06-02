NHL Plays: Wednesday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

Wednesday has two games on the schedule.

Forwards:

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado) - C - $8,900 (FanDuel), $9,000 (DraftKings), $35 (Yahoo)

MacKinnon has been dominant in the postseason so far. He has recorded multi-point efforts in four of five outings, while racking up eight goals, four assists and 24 shots during that span. MacKinnon can be stacked with Gabriel Landeskog and/or Mikko Rantanen or simply played on his own in Game 2 against Vegas.

Max Pacioretty (Vegas) - W - $7,300 (FanDuel), $6,900 (DraftKings), $34 (Yahoo)

Pacioretty has one goal and one assist in two postseason appearances since he returned to the lineup in Game 7 of the first round against Minnesota. He had been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since May 1, but he has picked up right where he left off before getting injured. Pacioretty had five goals and 15 points in 10 outings prior to getting hurt.

Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg) - W - $7,000 (FanDuel), $5,800 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo)

Wheeler was red hot down the stretch for Winnipeg, with five goals and 10 assists in 12 games to conclude the regular season. He has been productive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well with two goals and five points through four outings. Wheeler has two multi-point efforts and 14 shots on target over that time. He can be stacked with Kyle Connor and/or Mark Scheifele in Game 1 versus Montreal.

Bargain Bin: Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG) - W - $5,500 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo), Tyson Jost (COL) - $3,800 (FanDuel), $2,800 (DraftKings), $15 (Yahoo), Alex Tuch (VGK) - W - $4,700 (FanDuel), $4,300 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Joonas Donskoi (COL) - W - $4,000 (FanDuel), $3,400 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Cale Makar (Colorado) - $6,000 (FanDuel), $5,800 (DraftKings), $28 (Yahoo)

Makar is coming off a four-point (one goal, three assists) performance in Game 1 of the second round against Vegas on Sunday. He scored on the power play and added four shots on target. That gives Makar two markers and seven points in five matches this postseason. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that stretch.

Bargain Bin: Josh Morrissey (WPG) - $3,900 (FanDuel), $4,900 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Ryan Graves (COL) - $4,100 (FanDuel), $4,100 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Devon Toews (COL) - $4,600 (FanDuel), $4,500 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) - $8,000 (FanDuel), $7,900 (DraftKings), $31 (Yahoo)

Hellebuyck stopped 151 of 159 shots in the opening round of the postseason against Edmonton. He had 30-plus saves in each contest, while sporting a 1.60 goals-against average, a .950 save percentage and one shutout. Hellebuyck went 6-3-0 against the Canadiens during the 2020-21 regular season with a 2.67 GAA and .916 SV%.

Bargain Bin: Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK) - $7,200 (FanDuel), $7,700 (DraftKings), Carey Price (MON) - $7,700 (FanDuel), $7,800 (DraftKings), $27 (Yahoo)