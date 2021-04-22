NHL Plays: Thursday









NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

Thursday has 10 games on the schedule.

Forwards:

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh) - C - $8,200 (FanDuel), $8,200 (DraftKings), $34 (Yahoo)

Crosby has accounted for four goals and 13 points in 10 games this month. He has been credited with 32 shots on target during that stretch and he has five power-play assists. Additionally, he has amassed three goals and six helpers in six previous matches against New Jersey this year.

Mika Zibanejad (NY Rangers) - C - $7,800 (FanDuel), $7,100 (DraftKings), $28 (Yahoo)

Zibanejad has racked up 13 goals and 28 points in his past 19 games following a sluggish start to the year. This productive stretch all started with a six-point performance against Philadelphia. Zibanejad has feasted on the Flyers this year with seven goals and 15 points in six outings.

Vincent Trocheck (Carolina) - C - $6,500 (FanDuel), $6,600 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo)

Trocheck has been held off the scoresheet only twice in his last 18 appearances. He has registered eight goals, 22 points, 49 shots and nine power-play points (four goals, five assists) during that span. Additionally. Trocheck has been strong against his former Florida teammates with six goals and two helpers in six previous contests.

Story continues

Jason Robertson (Dallas) - W - $5,100 (FanDuel), $5,700 (DraftKings), $22 (Yahoo)

Robertson has recorded six goals, 11 points and 23 shots in his past eight matches. That includes three goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak as well as two goals and one assist in two outings against Detroit. The Stars face the Red Wings again on Thursday and Robertson has plenty of bang for the buck potential.

Connor Brown (Ottawa) - W - $4,300 (FanDuel), $4,700 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Brown has been on fire with 10 goals in his past 11 games. He lit the lamp in eight consecutive contests during that span before scoring twice versus Calgary on Monday. Brown has one power-play marker and three shorthanded goals over that 11-game span. He also has two assists and 29 shots on target. Brown is a great fit for most lineups because his cap hit and scoring upside.

Sam Bennett (Florida) - C - $3,700 (FanDuel), C- $2,900 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo)

Bennett has hit the ground running as a member of the Florida Panthers with three goals, two assists, nine shots and 14 hits in three games since being acquired from Calgary. Bennett has reached the scoresheet in each of his past seven appearances dating back to his time with the Flames. He has supplied three goals and seven helpers during a stretch.

Bargain Bin: Nils Hoglander (VAN) - W - $3,800 (FanDuel), $3,900 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Anthony Mantha (WSH) - W - $5,100 (FanDuel), $5,000 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Josh Bailey (NYI) - W - $4,700 (FanDuel), $3,000 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo), Josh Norris (Ottawa) - C - $4,300 (FanDuel), $5,100 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NHL Season Tools - available in our EDGE+ Roto tier for $3.99/mo. (annually) or $9.99/mo. (monthly) - that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code WELCOME10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more

Defensemen:

Cale Makar (Colorado) - $5,700 (FanDuel), $6,100 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo)

Makar was red hot prior to Colorado’s COVID-19 pause with three goals and 17 points in 15 games. He had 33 shots on target in that time along with eight points (one goal, seven assists) on the man advantage. St. Louis ranks 27th in the NHL in penalty kill percentage and the team has allowed the fourth-most power-play goals against (33).

Mike Reilly (Boston) - $4,200 (FanDuel), $3,700 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo)

Reilly has chipped in three assists, 15 shots, seven hits and two blocks in five games since being acquired by the Bruins from Ottawa. He has stack potential with members of Boston’s top line on Thursday night against Buffalo. Reilly also has plenty of upside for his cap hit.

Bargain Bin: Quinn Hughes (VAN) - $5,400 (FanDuel), $17 (Yahoo), John Klingberg (DAL) - $5,200 (FanDuel), $17 (Yahoo) Dmitry Orlov (WSH) - $4,200 (FanDuel), $3,900 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Vince Dunn (STL) - $4,200 (FanDuel), $3,400 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Devon Toews (COL) - $4,700 (FanDuel), $4,800 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Editor’s Note: Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news and updates. Plus, it allows you to easily track your favorite players. Get it here!

Goaltenders:

Jeremy Swayman (Boston) - $8,000 (FanDuel), $8,500 (DraftKings), $27 (Yahoo)

Swayman will get the nod for Boston on Thursday night. Hehas provided a 4-1-0 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and .938 save percentage in his first five NHL starts. That includes a victory over Buffalo on April 13 when he stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Braden Holtby (Vancouver) - $7,300 (FanDuel), $7.900 (DraftKings), $23 (Yahoo)

Holtby has been superb since Vancouver returned to action and he was a major reason why the Canucks swept a two-game set versus Toronto. He turned aside 74 of the 79 shots he faced in a pair of victories. One of Holtby’s other better performances of the 2020-21 campaign came against Ottawa on Jan. 28 when he blocked 36 shots in a 4-1 win.

Bargain Bin: Devan Dubnyk (COL) - $7,900 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo), Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - $7,800 (FanDuel), $7,600 (DraftKings, Anton Khudobin (DAL) - $7,700 (FanDuel)