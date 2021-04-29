NHL Plays: Thursday









NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

Thursday night has 10 games on tap.

Forwards:

Aleksander Barkov (Florida) - C - $8,100 (FanDuel), $8,000 (DraftKings), $32 (Yahoo)

Barkov has eight goals and 10 points in his last 10 games. He has been credited with 38 shots on target and five power-play points (three goals, two assists) during that span. Additionally, Barkov has amassed three goals and nine points in four previous matches versus Chicago this year.

John Tavares (Toronto) - C - $6,900 (FanDuel), $7,000 (DraftKings), $26 (Yahoo)

Tavares’ eight-game point streak came to an end on Wednesday night, but he came close to scoring again and stands a good chance to get back on the scoresheet on Thursday. He has four goals and seven points in seven outings versus Vancouver this season. Tavares has been red hot with seven goals on 41 shots and 16 points in his last 12 outings.

Elias Lindholm (Calgary) - C - $6,600 (FanDuel), $6,200 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Lindholm has accounted for six goals and 10 points in nine games going into Thursday night’s action. He has 26 shots along with three power-play goals and a shorthanded assist. Lindholm has also been productive versus Edmonton this campaign with four goals and four helpers in eight contests.

Mike Hoffman (St. Louis) - W - $4,900 (FanDuel), $4,600 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo)

Hoffman has heated up seven goals and four assists in his past seven outings. He has 20 shots and eight points (five goals, three assists) on the power play. He has potted a pair of goals on three occasions during that time, including Wednesday’s comeback victory over Minnesota. Hoffman has three goals and two assists during a three-game point streak entering Thursday’s rematch. He also has four markers and one assist in three matches against the Wild in 2020-21.

Jason Robertson (Dallas) - W - $5,200 (FanDuel), $6,100 (DraftKings), $23 (Yahoo)

Robertson has four goals and nine assists over a nine-game point streak. He has 28 shots on target during that stretch. The talented rookie also has five points, including four helpers, in five previous meetings with Tampa Ba this year.

Teuvo Teravainen (Carolina) - W - $5,300 (FanDuel), $4,000 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo)

Tervainen returned to action on Tuesday night after missing 25 games due to a concussion. It was a fairly quiet night for him, but that’s not too surprising given the long layoff. Still, Teravainen offers plenty of bang for the buck upside as a top-line forward for Thursday night’s slate. He has two assists and 10 shots in three appearances versus Detroit this season.

Bargain Bin: Alex Barre-Boulet (TB) - W - $3,800 (FanDuel), $3,400 (DraftKings), $ (Yahoo), Jesse Puljujarvi (EDM) - W - $4,200 (FanDuel), $5,000 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Nick Foligno (TOR) - W - $4,200 (FanDuel), $4,100 (DraftKings), $13 (Yahoo), Miles Wood (NJ) - W - $4,300 (FanDuel), $4,200 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Marcus Foligno (MIN) - W - $3,100 (FanDuel), $3,500 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Sam Bennett (FLA) - C - $4,000 (FanDuel), $4,100 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Dougie Hamilton (Carolina) - $6,600 (FanDuel), $6,900 (DraftKings), $26 (Yahoo)

Hamilton has provided five goals and 12 points in 15 games this month. He has 53 shots on target and three power-play points (two goals, one assist) during that stretch. However, Carolina’s top-ranked power play has a good matchup against Detroit’s 24th place penalty kill. Hamilton also has two goals and seven points in seven previous contests versus the Red Wings this year.

MacKenzie Weegar (Florida) - $4,100 (FanDuel), $4,300 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Weegar offers plenty of bang for the buck upside for Thursday’s slate. He has registered one goal and four assists in his past three outings thanks to a four-point performance against Carolina last Saturday. Weegar also has nine hits and 10 blocks during that span. He has chipped in four assists and 10 shots in six previous appearances against Chicago this campaign.

Bargain Bin: Jared Spurgeon (MIN) - $4,800 (FanDuel), $5.700 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Torey Krug (STL) - $4,600 (FanDuel), $4,400 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF) - $4,500 (FanDuel), $4,200 (DraftKings), $15 (Yahoo), Wyatt Kalynuk (CHI) - $3,500 (FanDuel), $3,400 (DraftKings), $14 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Alex Nedeljkovic (Carolina) - $8,500 (FanDuel), $8,200 (DraftKings), $37 (Yahoo)

Nedeljkovic is coming off a 5-1 win over Dallas on Tuesday when he stopped 27 shots. He has been seeing the majority of the starts, while Petr Mrazek has been nursing a lower-body issue. Nedeljkovic has gone 5-0-1 in his last six outings, while stopping 168 of 177 shots. He has one shutout and a .949 save percentage during that stretch. The 25-year-old netminder has also gone 2-0-0 versus Detroit this year with a 1.51 goals-against average and .951 SV%.

Spencer Knight (Florida) - $7,700 (FanDuel), $8,100 (DraftKings), $26 (Yahoo)

Knight can be swapped out for Sergei Bobrovsky depending on who the Panthers decide to go with against Chicago. The 20-year-old netminder was impressive in his first NHL start on April 20 against Columbus when he blocked 33 of 34 shots in a 5-1 victory over Columbus. He also picked up a win in relief this past Tuesday when he stopped all nine shots he faced versus Nashville in one period of work. That gives him a 0.75 goals-against average and .977 save percentage to start his NHL career.

Bargain Bin: Mackenzie Blackwood (NJ) - $6,600 (FanDuel), $7,600 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo), Braden Holtby (VAN) - $7,100 (FanDuel), $7,100 (DraftKings), $26 (Yahoo), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (BUF) - $6,800 (FanDuel), $6,900 (DraftKings)