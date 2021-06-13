NHL Plays: Sunday









NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster five players (a captain at 1.5 times the value and four other players and no goaltenders) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for six players (a captain at 1-5 times the value and five other players). Yahoo has a $130 cap for five players (a superstar at 1.5 times the value as well as four other players).

The New York Islanders face Tampa Bay in the only game Sunday.

Players

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay) - $15,500 (FanDuel), $16,500 (Draft Kings), $34 (Yahoo)

Kucherov is a marvel. After missing the entire regular season due to off-season hip surgery, Kucherov leads the NHL in playoff scoring with 18 points in just 11 games. That’s a superstar. Kucherov has been the second-best scorer when active in the last three seasons, trailing only Connor McDavid. He should be your captain at 1.5 times his stats.

Mathew Barzal (Islanders) - $14,000 (FanDuel), $13,800 (Draft Kings), $19 (Yahoo)

Barzal was held off the scoresheet in the Islanders series-clinching sixth game against Boston but he was a stud before that, as he had three goals and six points from Games 2-5. Barzal should be the offensive star of the Islanders and does have nine points in 12 Stanley Cup playoff games to date. As Barzal goes, so do the Islanders (usually) and the Isles will need a big series from their star to move on.

Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay) - $13,000 (Fan Duel), $12,600 (Draft Kings), $29 (Yahoo)

Tampa Bay not only lost Kucherov for the entire regular season but Stamkos also missed a significant chuck of time, playing only 38 of the 56-game regular season schedule. Stamkos returned for the playoffs as well, after missing five-and-a-half weeks and is tied for fourth in playoff scoring with 13 points in 11 games, including five goals.

Brayden Point (Tampa Bay) - $14,500 (FanDuel), $14,400 (Draft Kings), $24 (Yahoo)

The Lightning have a lot of stars up front and Point is one of them. He is tied for the NHL lead in playoff goals with eight and centers the top line with Kucherov and Ondrej Palat on his wings. He is also an integral part of the top power play and combining him with Kucherov and possibly Palat, should go a long way in helping your DFS squad.

Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay) - $11,000 (FanDuel), $13,200 (Draft Kings), $23 (Yahoo)

Hedman is the top defenseman left in the Stanley Cup playoffs and the only Norris finalist still competing. Hedman has yet to score but has 11 assists in 11 games, despite playing with a lingering injury. Hedman has nine power play points in the playoffs to boost his stats as he quarterbacks the vaunted Tampa Bay power play which has 15 goals on only 36 opportunities.

Semyon Varlamov (Islanders) – No Value (FanDuel), $ 14,700 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

There are no goaltenders in FanDuel so this is just for Draft Kings and Yahoo. Varlamov needs to be great if the Islanders have any chance to win. The Islanders defensive style of play will help immensely and despite his 4-3 playoff record with a 2.62 GAA and .925 save percentage, he has been great in the post-season. Don’t forget the Islanders had a tough go of things, having to beat both Pittsburgh and Boston to win the East.

Bargain Bin:

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Islanders) - $8,500 (FanDuel), $11,100 (Draft Kings), $19 (Yahoo), Kyle Palmieri (Islanders) - $10,500 (FanDuel), $8,400 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo), Alex Killorn (Tampa Bay) – $10,000 (FanDuel), $10,200 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo), Josh Bailey (Islanders) - $9,000 (FanDuel), $9,600 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo)