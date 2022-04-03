NHL Plays: Sunday

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBCSports Edge’s player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL, 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL). Yahoo has a $200 cap for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

There are nine games in the NHL on Sunday. The New Jersey-New York Islanders game is a stand-alone contest in Draft Kings.

Forwards

Aleksander Barkov (Florida), C $9,700 (FanDuel), $8,900 (Draft Kings), $34 (Yahoo)

Barkov is having a typical year for himself with 33 goals and 70 points in 55 games and has been especially hot of late with back-to-back two goal games and seven goals in his last six contests. He has been playing on a line with Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe on the Panthers top line.

Roope Hintz (Dallas), C/W $6,800 (FanDuel), $6,600 (Draft Kings), $23 (Yahoo)

Hintz had a two-point night on Saturday and has seven goals in his last seven games. He is one of the Stars top stars as he has 30 goals and 57 points in his last 55 games after a tough start with only one assist in his first 10 games of the season. Hintz also has seven goals and 20 points on the power play this season.

Patrick Kane (Chicago), W $8,900 (FanDuel), $7,400 (Draft Kings), $26 (Yahoo)

Kane saw his six-game points streak end on Thursday and has now gone two straight games without a point, so he is due to break out against the Arizona Coyotes Sunday. Kane has 21 goals and 79 points and while he sits outside the top-ten in NHL scoring, Kane has enough left in him for the rest of the season to make up the gap.

Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota), W $6,900 (FanDuel), $5,700 (Draft Kings), $22 (Yahoo)

Zuccarello had a goal and an assist Saturday against the tough Hurricanes and looks to make it two in a row as the Wild are in Washington to take on the Capitals. He has been hot as he has 20 goals and 69 points in 57 games. He plays alongside Kirill Kaprizov and that never hurts. It has been a career best season for the Norwegian-born Zuccarello who has been a stud offensively this season for the Wild.

Alex DeBrincat (Chicago), W $8,300 (FanDuel), $7,200 (Draft Kings), $25 (Yahoo)

DeBrincat is closing in on his career-high in goals as he has 39, two shy of the 41 he managed in his sophomore season of 2018-19. DeBrincat has goals in five of his last six games, only missing out on Thursday when the Blackhawks were shutout by the Panthers. DeBrincat has 14 power play goals as well as 12 assists with the man-advantage as he and Patrick Kane make up quite the dynamic duo with Chicago having an extra attacker.

Bargain Bin: Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), C/W $6,000 (FanDuel), $4,900 (Draft Kings), $20 (Yahoo), Sam Carrick (Anaheim), C $3,700 (FanDuel), $2,500 (Draft Kings), $10 (Yahoo), Lawson Crouse (Arizona), W $4,600 (FanDuel) $3,100 (Draft Kings), $13 (Yahoo), Frank Vatrano (New York Rangers), W $4,100 (FanDuel), $3,700 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo), Anders Lee (New York Islanders), W $5,700 (FanDuel), $7,600 (Draft Kings), $19 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Evan Bouchard (Edmonton), $5,000 (FanDuel), $5,100 (Draft Kings), $16 (Yahoo)

Bouchard has gone pointless in his last three games but the former first-round pick in 2018 has finally come into his own this season, his first real one in the NHL. Playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at times, only help his offensive development and his nine goals and 35 points in 68 games while seeing just six seconds less than 20 minutes per game.

Artem Zub (Ottawa), $3,800 (FanDuel), $3,300 (Draft Kings), $12 (Yahoo)

Zub is a value play as the defenseman has five goals and 20 points in 67 games for the Ottawa Senators this season. He has been a pleasant surprise once again for Ottawa but currently does not see any power play time.

Ty Smith (New Jersey), $3,600 (FanDuel), $2,000 (Draft Kings), $10 (Yahoo), Gustav Forsling (Florida), $4,300 (FanDuel), $3,500 (Draft Kings), $20 (Yahoo), Jamie Drysdale (Anaheim), $4,400 (FanDuel), $3,000 (Draft Kings), $11 (Yahoo), Dylan Coghlan D/W (Vegas), $3,900 (FanDuel), $2,700 (Draft Kings), $10 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Jake Oettinger (Dallas), $7,500 (FanDuel), $8,000 (Draft Kings), $33 (Yahoo)

Scott Wedgewood had the crease Saturday in Anaheim, so it is Oettinger’s turn as the Stars travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken. Oettinger is 24-11-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage as he has taken over as the Stars top netminder after starting the season in the minors. He is a great play in FanDuel Sunday.

Igor Shesterkin (New York Rangers), $8,500 (FanDuel), $8,100 (Draft Kings), $36 (Yahoo)

Shesterkin was a Hart Trophy consideration until recently as gone 4-4-0 in his last eight games, giving up 22 goals on 194 shots. Overall, he is still amazing, even with his current slump, as he is 32-10-3 with a 2.13 GAA and a .934 save percentage and is the favorite for the Vezina. The Rangers are home to face the Flyers Sunday and Shesterkin is a very good play based on the whole season and the fact Philadelphia is currently a bottom-dwelling team.

Other plays:

Anton Forsberg (Ottawa), $7,000 (FanDuel), $7,900 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo),

Kevin Lankinen (Chicago), $6,600 (FanDuel), $8,300 (Draft Kings), $21 (Yahoo)