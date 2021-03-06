NHL Plays: Saturday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBCSports Edge’s player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL, 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL). Yahoo has a $200 cap for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

There are 14 games in the NHL on Saturday.

Forwards

Connor McDavid (Edmonton) - C - $8,700 (FanDuel), $9,100 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

McDavid has gone three straight games without a point for the first time since 2019 and is entering the Calgary game on a mission. He can’t be happy with his performance at home against Toronto and will try to redeem himself against the Flames. He still leads the NHL with 40 points in 25 games this season.

Joe Pavelski (Dallas) – C/W - $7,000 (FanDuel), $6,500 (Draft Kings), $26 (Yahoo)

It has been a comeback year for Pavelski who had only 14 goals and 31 points in 67 games last season, his first in Dallas. Pavelski has 10 goals and 21 points in 18 games but has only one point in his last three games as he looks to break out of this mini slump.

Mitch Marner (Toronto) - W - $7,800 (FanDuel), $7,600 (DraftKings), $33 (Yahoo)

Marner has only four points in his last six games but is still in fourth place in NHL scoring wth 34 points in 25 games. He is a plus-15 this season as the Maple Leafs have relied a lot on both Auston Matthews and Marner. It is only a matter of time before Marner breaks loose again and he does have a goal and six assists in four games against Saturday’s opponents, the Canucks.

Mark Stone (Vegas) - W - $7,400 (FanDuel), $6,100 (DraftKings), $27 (Yahoo)

Stone had an outstanding game Monday in which he had five primary assists, the first player to do so since 2017 when Artemi Panarin managed the feat while playing for Columbus. Stone has five goals and 26 points in 20 games and has three straight multi-point games with a goal and eight assists.

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg) -W- $6,700 (Fan Duel) $6,800 (DraftKings), $26 (Yahoo)

Connor has been slumping of last but still has three goals and six points in his last five games thanks to a three-point effort against Vancouver on Tuesday and a pair of goals versus the Canadiens on February 25. Connor has 11 goals and 22 points in 22 games and has been one of the Jets top players offensively.

Bargain Bin: Jack Roslovic (Columbus) – C - $4,900 (FanDuel), $5,500 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo), William Karlsson (Vegas) – C - $5,800 (FanDuel), $4,800 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo) Mats Zuccarello (Minnesota) – W - $5,300 (FanDuel) $5,500 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo), William Nylander (Toronto) – W - $6,500 (FanDuel), $5,300 (Draft Kings), $23 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Jakob Chychrun (Arizona) - $4,500 (FanDuel), $6,300 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Chychrun is the Coyotes top offensive defenseman even with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the roster as he has five goals and 16 points in 23 games this season. He has been pretty good of late with two goals and five points in his last six games. He is a real bargain in FanDuel and Yahoo for your DFS team.

Samuel Girard (Colorado) - $5,300 (FanDuel), $4,900 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Girard has taken advantage of the absence due to injury of Cale Makar and has not played less than 24:30 in his last six games. He has two goals and five points in that span, giving him four goals and 15 points in 19 games. He is only one goal behind his career high of five goals set in 2017-18 when he played 78 games for both Colorado and Nashville.

Torey Krug (St. Louis) - $5,300 (FanDuel), $4,600 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Krug was the big off-season signing by the Blues as he was the replacement for Alex Pietrangelo who jumped to Vegas. Krug had a pair of assists Wednesday and has four assists in his last four games to give him a goal and 15 points in 24 games with the Blues.

Bargain Bin:

Erik Karlsson (San Jose) - $4,500 (FanDuel), $3,800 (DraftKings), $15 (Yahoo), Jake Muzzin (Toronto) $4,300 (FanDuel), $4,500 (Draft Kings), $18 (Yahoo), Miro Heiskanen (Dallas) - $4,500 (FanDuel), $4,200 (Draft Kings), $16 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Frederik Andersen (Toronto) - $8,200 (FanDuel), $8,200 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

Andersen has been well-rested of late after suffering a lower-body injury on February 20. He has played only one game since, giving up one goal on 27 shots in a big win over Edmonton. He should get the start against Vancouver Saturday and is 12-3-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .909 save percentage in the high scoring North Division.

Joonas Korpisalo (Columbus) - $7,200 (FanDuel), $7,500 (DraftKings), $21 (Yahoo)

Korpisalo has won his last two starts, giving up only three goals on 44 shots and is 7-7-4 with a 3.07 GAA and a .897 save percentage despite his fine last two starts. He looks to be regaining his form from the 2020 playoffs when he was outstanding. The Blue Jackets take on Dallas again and it should be another good time to start Korpisalo in all DFS games.

Other plays:

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) - $8,200 (FanDuel), $7,200 (DraftKings), $32 (Yahoo), Thatcher Demko (Vancouver) - $7,100 (FanDuel), $7,100 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo)

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Columbus		+120-1.5O 5.5
Dallas		-139+1.5U 5.5
Game Info

