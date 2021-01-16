NHL Plays: Saturday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

There are 10 games in the NHL on Saturday.

Forwards

Connor McDavid (Edmonton) - C - $8,800 (FanDuel), $8,500 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

After a pointless opening night, McDavid turned things on in Game 2 Thursday with a hat trick and an assist. I really like taking the whole line when playing DFS, so I would recommend t taking Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who also plays on the first power play, and Zack Kassian, who does not. McDavid is the best player in the NHL and is worth taking every time in DFS.

Mika Zibanejad (New York Rangers) – C - $8,000 (FanDuel), $8.000 (Draft Kings), $32 (Yahoo)

Zibanejad was held off the scoresheet Thursday as the Rangers were shut out by the Islanders but he missed most of training camp due to testing positive for COVID-19. But he was outstanding last season with 41 goals and 75 points in only 57 contests. They play the Islanders again and Zibanejad should be back on track in this one.

Mitch Marner (Toronto) - W - $7,400 (FanDuel), $6,300 (DraftKings), $28 (Yahoo)

The North Division is going to have a lot of shootouts and I don’t mean scoring after overtime. There are plenty of scorers in the North with Toronto having plenty of them including Marner, John Tavares, Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Marner has been strong in his NHL career and has one assist in two games to date, playing over 24 minutes in each contest. He is due and playing Ottawa and likely their backup goalie in Marcus Hogberg.

Andrei Svechnikov (Carolina) - W - $7,000 (FanDuel), $6,700 (DraftKings), $27 (Yahoo)

Svechnikov picked up a goal in the Hurricanes first game Thursday and they play the lowly Red Wings once again Saturday. The 20-year-old is already playing in his third NHL season after going second overall in 2018. Svechnikov had 24 goals and 61 points as a 19-year-old in 68 games and it appears the sky is the limit for the young star.

Kevin Fiala (Minnesota) -W- $6,700 (Fan Duel). $6,900 (Draft Kings), $22 (Yahoo)

Although he was held off the scoresheet in the Wild’s opening game, there were not too many players hotter at the end of last season than Fiala, who had 26 points in his last 18 games of the regular season before the coronavirus put a halt to that. Fiala managed seven shots on goal Thursday against the Kings and gets them once again Saturday.

Bargain Bin: Nick Suzuki (Montreal) - C - $5,500 (FanDuel), $5,000 (Draft Kings), $18 (Yahoo), Rickard Rakell (Anaheim) - W - $5,900 (FanDuel), $5,600 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo) Matthew Tkachuk (Calgary) – W - $5,900 (FanDuel) $6,000 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Kailer Yamamoto (Edmonton) – W - $4,900 (FanDuel), $4,800 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Dougie Hamilton (Carolina) - $5,800 (FanDuel), $6,200 (DraftKings), $24 (Yahoo)

Hamilton didn’t pick up a point Thursday but was a plus-two with five penalty minutes and a couple of shots on net. Last season, the talented defenseman had 14 goals and 40 points in only 47 games before a fractured fibula ended his regular season. Hamilton is in a contract year and that could also motivate him to have another big season.

Quinn Hughes (Vancouver) - $5,500 (FanDuel), $5,200 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo)

Hughes is off to a strong start with three assists in his first two games against Edmonton and now faces the Flames and his former goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Hughes is turning into a star as he managed eight goals and 53 points as a rookie last season. He quarterbacks the power play and is just a stud offensively.

Erik Karlsson (San Jose) - $5,400 (Fan Duel), $5,300 (Draft Kings), $20 (Yahoo)

Karlsson is perceived to have struggled in his two seasons in San Jose but really, he has been quite a good offensive defenseman. He had 40 points in 56 games last season and 45 points in 53 games during his first season in San Jose during the 2018-19 season. I think that he will get it going against the Coyotes in the afternoon game after Arizona held him pointless Thursday.

Bargain Bin:

Charlie McAvoy (Boston) - $4,700 (FanDuel), $5,500 (DraftKings), $15 (Yahoo), Rasmus Andersson (Calgary) $4,600 (FanDuel), $4,200 (Draft Kings), $15 (Yahoo) Alexander Romanov (Montreal) - $3,900 (FanDuel), $3,300 (Draft Kings), $15 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Alexandar Georgiev (Rangers) - $8,200 (FanDuel), $7,400 (DraftKings), $28 (Yahoo)

Georgiev gets the start Saturday after Igor Shesterkin gave up four goals in a shutout loss to the Islanders. While Shesterkin gets most of the publicity, Georgiev is a very good goaltender and will get a chance to prove himself this evening. Georgiev was 3-1 versus the Islanders last season with a 2.81 GAA and a .920 save percentage and that looks good from this seat.

Jack Campbell (Toronto) - $8,200 (FanDuel), $8,000 (Draft Kings), $26 (Yahoo)

The Maple Leafs have not looked good in the early going and Frederik Andersen has been mediocre in his first two games so Campbell will get a chance to show his stuff against the Senators. The Leafs are the better team but didn’t look like it Friday when the Sens beat them 6-3. It will be a revenge game.

Other plays: Petr Mrazek (Carolina) - $8,100 (FanDuel), $8,300 (DraftKings), $34 (Yahoo), Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus) - $7,300 (FanDuel), $7,200 (Draft Kings), $36 (Yahoo)