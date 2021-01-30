NHL Plays: Saturday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check Rotoworld’s player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL, 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL). Yahoo has a $200 cap for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

There are 12 games in the NHL on Saturday.

Forwards

Connor McDavid (Edmonton) - C - $8,900 (FanDuel), $8,400 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

McDavid is back on track after a slow start and is atop the NHL scoring race with 14 points. He is on a five-game scoring streak with two goals and seven assists and is one of two Oilers (Leon Draisaitl being the other) who are able to put some offense together. There are others like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins but McDavid and Draisaitl drive the bus in Edmonton.

Aleksander Barkov (Florida) – C - $7,000 (FanDuel), $6,900 (Draft Kings), $26 (Yahoo)

Barkov has four points in four games, centering a line with Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair. I love taking lines and you can get Verhaeghe and Duclair cheap, making it a great second line in DFS. Barkov is a point-per-game player and is a nice price in FanDuel.

Mitch Marner (Toronto) - W - $7,900 (FanDuel), $7,200 (DraftKings), $29 (Yahoo)

Marner is off to a terrific start with 13 points in nine games, one off the NHL scoring lead held by McDavid. Marner has five goals and 12 points in his last seven games and while he has yet to score on the power play, he does have six assists. Heading into this season he had 42 goals and 161 points in 141 contests, and he is one of the top offensive players in the NHL.

J.T. Miller (Vancouver) - W - $6,800 (FanDuel), $5,400 (DraftKings), $22 (Yahoo)

Miller missed the first three games of the season after being on COVID-protocol and has been a stud ever since with nine points in three games. He has finally gotten Elias Pettersson’s game going and has four points in his last two games, albeit against Ottawa. Nevertheless, Miller has been great since arriving in Vancouver in the fall of 2019 as he had 72 points in 69 games last season.

Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg) -W- $6,400 (Fan Duel). $5,900 (Draft Kings), $20 (Yahoo)

If you thought the top scorer in Winnipeg at this time was Mark Scheifele or Blake Wheeler, you would be wrong. Ehlers has 11 points thus far in seven games and is on a five-game goal scoring streak. Add in five assists in the five games and you see why the Jets second line of Ehlers, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny have been carrying Winnipeg of late.

Bargain Bin: Elias Pettersson (Vancouver) - C - $6,500 (FanDuel), $6,300 (Draft Kings), $22 (Yahoo), Nick Bjugstad (Minnesota) - C - $3,900 (FanDuel), $3,300 (DraftKings), $12 (Yahoo) Alexander Radulov (Dallas) – W - $6,200 (FanDuel) $6,000 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo), Denis Gurianov (Dallas) – W - $5,600 (FanDuel), $5,900 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo)

Defensemen: Cale Makar (Colorado) - $6,100 (FanDuel), $6,600 (DraftKings), $24 (Yahoo)

Makar has yet to score this season but does have nine assists in eight games, including six on the vaunted Colorado power play. He has not had any semblance of a sophomore jinx after his Calder winning performance last season where he had 12 goals and 50 points in 57 games. One of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL, Makar is a great play in FanDuel but could be a bit expensive in DraftKings.

John Klingberg (Dallas) - $5,900 (FanDuel), $5,600 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo)

Klingberg did not have a good regular season in 2019-20 with only 32 points in 58 games but was outstanding in the playoffs, scoring four times and adding 17 assists in 26 games despite injuring his shoulder in a round-robin game. He has started this season strong with points in all four Dallas games, including goals in each of his last two contests. He has seven points in four games and quarterbacks the top power play unit.

Jeff Petry (Montreal) - $5,300 (Fan Duel), $6,800 (DraftKings), $21 (Yahoo)

A real bargain in FanDuel (his DraftKings value is more realistic), Petry has two goals and eight points in eight games with a plus-eight rating. Montreal has been a top-three team in the NHL in the early going and Petry has been a big reason why.

Bargain Bin:

Morgan Rielly (Toronto) - $4,800 (FanDuel), $5,200 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Rasmus Andersson (Calgary) $4,600 (FanDuel), $5,100 (Draft Kings), $17 (Yahoo), Adam Fox (New York Rangers) - $4,300 (FanDuel), $6,400 (Draft Kings), $20 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

John Gibson (Anaheim) - $7,400 (FanDuel), $6,900 (Draft Kings), $35 (Yahoo)

I’m not sure that Anaheim would have any wins were it not for Gibson. He has been sensational this season, despite his record being only 3-2-2. Gibson’s peripherals are a 1.87 GAA and a .942 save percentage. He faces St. Louis for the first time this season but he has given up only four goals in his last three games. A big bargain compared to other goaltenders, Gibson is a great play on Saturday.

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) - $8,500 (FanDuel), $8,000 (DraftKings), $33 (Yahoo)

Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 26 shots to Edmonton Tuesday and is due for a comeback game, this time against Vancouver. He was a top-two goaltender last season and should be treated as such. Hellebuyck is 4-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He seems to play better with more shots on net, rather than less than 30 per game so hopefully the Canucks pepper him with plenty of shots Saturday night.

Other plays: Anton Khudobin (Dallas) - $8,200 (FanDuel), $8,100 (DraftKings), $36 (Yahoo), Vitek Vanecek (Washington) - $7,600 (FanDuel), $7,800 (Draft Kings), $26 (Yahoo)