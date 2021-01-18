NHL Plays: Monday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check Rotoworld’s player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter.

Monday has 10 games scheduled, including two early starts. Detroit hosts Columbus at 12:00 p.m. ET and Boston visits the NY Islanders at 5:00 p.m. ET. DraftKings is only offering contests in showdown formats for the early games, but there full-game slates on FanDuel and Yahoo.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NHL Season Tools that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code PUCK10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Forwards:

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton) - C - $8,400 (FanDuel), $8,000 (DraftKings), $34 (Yahoo)

Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet by the Canadiens on Saturday despite having six shots on goal. He is still looking for his first goal of the year, but he has collected five assists so far. He could get on board as early as Monday night in Edmonton’s rematch against Montreal. Draisaitl has racked up six goals and 15 points in 12 career matches versus the Canadiens.

Claude Giroux (Philadelphia) - W - $7,100 (FanDuel), $5,000 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Giroux has a great salary on DraftKings and Yahoo, but he’s a bit more expensive on FanDuel. Still, there is plenty to like about his game so far this season and his matchup on Monday night versus Buffalo. Giroux has three assists and three shots through two games this campaign. He also has five goals and four helpers in his last five outings against the Sabres. Additionally, Giroux should be eager to step up with Sean Couturier out of the lineup due to injury.

Story continues

William Nylander (Toronto) - W - $6,700 (FanDuel), $6,400 (DraftKings), $24 (Yahoo)

Nylander has registered two goals and two assists in three games this season. The bulk of that production came in Toronto’s season opener when he produced two goals and one assist, but he’s in a good spot to get back on track on Monday night. Nylander has racked up five goals and eight points in six career matches versus Winnipeg.

Tomas Tatar (Montreal) - W - $6,200 (FanDuel), $5,900 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Tatar has been productive out of the gate this season with three goals and three shots in two games. He potted a pair of goals on Saturday against Edmonton and he’ll be looking to continue his hot start in Monday’s rematch with the Oilers.

Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota) - W - $4,700 (FanDuel), $5,000 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Kaprizov checks in with great salaries across the board and he has generated one goal and three assists in two games to start his NHL career. The 23-year-old rookie entered this season with plenty of hype and he has lived up to it so far, while adding four shots and one hit. Kaprizov should be able to keep his momentum going against Anaheim on Monday night, while skating on the top line of the Wild and first power-play combination.

Tomas Hertl (San Jose) - C - $5,700 (FanDuel), $6,600 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Hertl has plenty of bang for the buck upside on FanDuel and Yahoo for Monday’s contest against St. Louis. He has three goals, one assist and six shots through two games this year. Hertl has two power-play markers already and the penalty kill of the Blues was brutal on Friday against Colorado.

Bargain Bin: Nick Suzuki (MTL) - C - $5,700 (FanDuel), $5,300 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Kevin Hayes (PHI) - C - $5,700 (FanDuel), $5,800 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Elias Lindholm (CGY) - C - $5,400 (FanDuel), $5,700 (DraftKings), W - $18 (Yahoo), Luke Kunin (NSH) - W $4,800 (FanDuel), $4,400 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Zach Sanford (STL) - W - $4,700 (FanDuel), $3,200 (DraftKings), $15 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Jeff Petry (Montreal) - $5,300 (FanDuel), $5,600 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Petry netted two goals on Saturday versus Edmonton and he has registered a multi-point performance in each of Montreal’s first two games of the season. He has accounted for two goals, two assists, seven shots, five blocks and four hits for some great category coverage. Petry has enjoyed plenty of success against his former team since moving to Montreal. He has has three goals and nine points in 11 career matches versus the Oilers.

Neal Pionk (Winnipeg) - $4,900 (FanDuel), $4,700 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Pionk contributed an assist, two shots, one block and three hits in Winnipeg’s season opener. He amassed six goals and 45 points in 71 games last year, including 25 points on the power play. Pionk has accounted for one goal, three helpers and nine shots in five career matches against Toronto.

Bargain Bin: Matt Dumba (MIN) - $4,400 (FanDuel), $4,900 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Jakob Chychrun (ARI) - $3,900 (FanDuel), $5,900 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Torey Krug (STL) - $5,100 (FanDuel), $5,200 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo), Ryan Ellis (NSH) - $5,300 (FanDuel)

Goaltenders:

Carter Hart (Philadelphia) - $8,300 (FanDuel), $8,400 (DraftKings), $37 (Yahoo)

Hart is a premium option for the crease on Monday night against Buffalo. He has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .925 save percentage this season. Hart has stopped 62 of 67 shots and faces a Buffalo team that just got swept in a two-game series against Washington. The 22-year-old netminder went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .964 SV% in two appearances versus the Sabres during the 2019-20 campaign.

Cam Talbot (Minnesota) - $7,600 (FanDuel), $8,000 (DraftKings), $31 (Yahoo)

Talbot has stopped 61 of 67 shots for a 2.85 goals-against average and .910 save percentage to start the season. He has a 2-0-0 record with the Wild following a two-game series with Los Angeles and he has another favorable matchup with a two-game set against Anaheim beginning on Monday night. The Ducks struggled to score last season and that problem has followed them into the 2020-21 campaign so far.

Bargain Bin: Juuse Saros (NSH) - $7,400 (FanDuel), $7,900 (DraftKings), $31 (Yahoo), Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ) - $7,000 (FanDuel), Jonathan Bernier (DET) - $6,700 (FanDuel), $25 (Yahoo)