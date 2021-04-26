NHL Plays: Monday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

Monday has eight games on the schedule, but there is an early start of 6:30 p.m. ET between Montreal and Calgary that isn't being offered in as many contests.

Forwards:

Connor McDavid (Edmonton) - C - $9,200 (FanDuel), $9,200 (DraftKings), $34 (Yahoo)

McDavid has racked up two goals and six assists during a three-game point streak going into Monday night’s action. He registered multiple points in each of those contests and he has accounted for a multi-point performance in each of his previous seven outings against Winnipeg this season. McDavid has compiled four goals and 15 points versus the Jets in 2020-21.

Jonathan Huberdeau (Florida) - W - $7,400 (FanDuel), $6,200 (DraftKings), $25 (Yahoo)

Huberdeau has collected two goals and eight helpers over a seven-game point spree entering Monday’s slate. He has 15 shots on goal during that span as well as a multi-point effort in two of his past three matches. Additionally, Huberdeau has six goals and 10 points in six contests against Nashville this year.

J.T. Miller (Vancouver) - C - $5,700 (FanDuel), $5,700 (DraftKings), $19 (Yahoo)

Miller has one goal, three assists and nine shots in four games since Vancouver’s return. He has chipped in two power-play assists during that span. Miller is coming off two-point effort against Ottawa on Saturday when he notched one goal and one assist. That gives him four markers and seven points in seven games versus the Senators this campaign.

Jason Robertson (Dallas) - W - $5,100 (FanDuel), $6,100 (DraftKings), $23 (Yahoo)

Robertson is riding a seven-game point streak going into Monday’s meeting with Carolina. He has registered three goals and seven assists during that span. That gives the rookie forward seven markers and 15 points in 14 games this month. Additionally, Robertson has one goal, three helpers and 10 shots in four previous contests against the Hurricanes this year.

Andre Burakovsky (Colorado) - W - $4,400 (FanDuel), $5,300 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo)

Burakovsky has two goals, two assists and five shots in two games since the Avalanche return from a COVID protocol pause. He has provided one goal and two helpers on the power play during that stretch, while skating on the top unit. Burakovsky has also been skating alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog on the first line, which creates some strong stacking options. He has plenty of bang for the buck upside on Monday night.

Bargain Bin: Sam Bennett (FLA) - C - $3,700 (FanDuel), $3,800 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Josh Norris (OTT) - C - $4,500 (FanDuel), $5,100 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Tyler Bozak (STL) - C - $3,800 (FanDuel), $3,100 (DraftKings), $17 (Yahoo), Connor Brown (OTT) - W - $4,400 (FanDuel), $4,500 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Anthony Duclair (FLA) - W - $4,200 (FanDuel), $4,600 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Andrew Mangiapane (CGY) - $3,700 (FanDuel)), $16 (Yahoo)

Defensemen:

Jakob Chychrun (Arizona) - $5,200 (FanDuel), $6,500 (DraftKings), $20 (Yahoo)

Chychrun has supplied two goals, two assists, 17 shots, six hits and 11 blocks in his last five outings. He has already hit career-highs in goals (14), assists (19) , points (33) and power-play points (11) this season. Additionally, Chychrun has one goal, two assists and 12 shots in his previous four appearances against San Jose.

Bargain Bin: MacKenzie Weegar (FLA) - $4,000 (FanDuel), $4,100 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo), Alex Goligoski (ARI) - $3,800 (FanDuel), $4,000 (DraftKings), $18 (Yahoo)

Goaltenders:

Darcy Kuemper (Arizona) - $6,800 (FanDuel), $7,800 (DraftKings), $28 (Yahoo)

Kuemper is a bit of a risky play, but he offers plenty of bang for the buck potential following a 26-save shutout win over Los Angeles on Saturday. If this is the start of him getting his groove back following his return from a lower-body injury then he could be a steal for these cap hits, especially on FanDuel. Kuemper has been solid this season with a 2.38 goals-against average and .912 save percentage despite a 9-9-2 record.

Bargain Bin: Juuse Saros (NSH) - $7,600 (FanDuel), $7,300 (DraftKings), Jacob Markstrom (CGY) - $7,200 (FanDuel), $26 (Yahoo) Braden Holtby (VAN) - $7,100 (FanDuel), $8,000 (DraftKings), $27 (Yahoo)