NHL Plays: Friday

NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy options among forwards, defensemen and goaltenders.

Please note, these players were chosen early in the day, so make sure to check NBC Sports EDGE's player news for any lineup changes, injuries and potential changes in the crease for starting goaltenders.

Additionally, it is worth reminding everyone that FanDuel allows you to roster nine players (2C, 2W, 2D, 2UTIL 1G) with a salary cap of $55,000, while DraftKings has a cap of $50,000 for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 1G, 1UTIL) and Yahoo has a $200 budget for nine players (2C, 3W, 2D, 2G).

There are four games scheduled for Friday.

Forwards:

Mark Stone (Vegas) – W - $7,700 FanDuel, $6,800 DraftKings, $33 Yahoo

Stone is a step below the elite forwards in terms of price, but he’s up there in terms of results. He has 19 goals and 56 points in 47 contests this season. He’s also one of the hottest players in the league with seven goals and 14 points in his last eight games.

Tomas Hertl (San Jose) – C - $6,600 FanDuel, $5,000 DraftKings, $18 Yahoo

Hertl is ending the season on a high note after recording three goals and eight points in his last seven contests. That’s brought him up to 15 goals and 34 points in 43 games in 2020-21.

Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg) – W - $5,500 FanDuel, $5,900 DraftKings, $16 Yahoo

Wheeler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He’s up to 11 goals and 35 points in 43 contests. If he keeps this up then this will be the ninth time in his last 10 campaigns that he’s averaged at least 0.80 points-per-game.

Bargain Bin: Andre Burakovsky (COL) - $4,600 FanDuel/$6,100 DraftKings/$17 Yahoo, Timo Meier (SJS) - $4,400 FanDuel/$5,300 DraftKings/$18 Yahoo, Adrian Kempe (LAK) - $4,200 FanDuel/$4,700 DraftKings/$15 Yahoo

Defensemen:

Jakob Chychrun (Arizona) - $5,600 FanDuel, $6,800 DraftKings, $23 Yahoo

Chychrun has managed to recorded at least a point in five of his last seven contests. He has 16 goals and 36 points in 50 contests in 2020-21, which is pretty good given his price point, especially in FanDuel.

Story continues

Bargain Bin: Alec Martinez (VGK) - $4,600 FanDuel/$6,100 DraftKings/$21 Yahoo, Alex Goligoski (ARI) - $3,900 FanDuel/$4,200 DraftKings/$17 Yahoo

Goaltenders:

Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas) - $8,700 FanDuel, $8,300 DraftKings, $33 Yahoo

Fleury isn’t the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy this season, but he’s at least in the conversation. He has a 22-10-0 record, 2.08 GAA, and .927 save percentage in 32 starts. He trails Andrei Vasilevskiy and Philipp Grubauer in terms of wins, but he’s competitive with them in GAA and save percentage. Fleury has certainly advanced his cause lately, winning his last five games while allowing just eight goals over that span.

Bargain Bin: Connor Hellebuyck (WPG) - $7,100 FanDuel/$7,700 DraftKings/$32 Yahoo