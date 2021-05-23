NHL playoffs: Projected lines, pairings for Bruins-Capitals Game 5

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Capitals Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Washington Capitals will host the Boston Bruins with their season on the line Sunday night at Capital One Arena.

A win for the Bruins in Game 5 of their first-round series would eliminate the Capitals from the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston has won the last three games of the series, including the last two at TD Garden in Boston. The series began with three overtime matchups before the B's dominated Game 4 in a 4-1 victory.

Superstar Charlie McAvoy is Bruins' most important player in playoffs

There is one lineup change of note for the Bruins. Veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi is going to replace the injured Kevan Miller, B's head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday. Miller left Game 4 and was transported to a Boston hospital for evaluation after taking a high hit from Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov in the second period of Game 4.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the B's. He has a .930 save percentage in the series. Ilya Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at Sunday's morning skate, per Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. Samsonov is expected to make his third consecutive start of the series.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Capitals Game 5.

BOSTON BRUINS

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly--Brandon Carlo

Connor Clifton--Jarred Tinordi

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

FORWARDS

Alexander Ovechkin--Nicklas Backstrom--Anthony Mantha

Daniel Sprong--Evgeny Kuznetsov--Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary--Lars Eller--T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin--Nic Dowd--Garnet Hathaway

DEFENSEMEN

Dmitry Orlov--John Carlson

Brenden Dillon--Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara--Nick Jensen

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov (starter), Craig Anderson/Pheonix Copley (backup)