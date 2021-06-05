NHL playoffs: Projected lines, pairings for Bruins-Islanders Game 4

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have an opportunity to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series versus the New York Islanders in Saturday night's Game 4 at Nassau Coliseum.

The B's emerged victorious in Game 3 when Brad Marchand scored from a tough shooting angle 3:36 into overtime. Tuukka Rask was tremendous for the B's, making 28 saves on 29 shots, including a couple clutch stops early in overtime.

It wasn't all good for the Bruins, though. They lost defenseman Brandon Carlo in the third period and he didn't return. Carlo did not participate in Saturday's morning skate and was instead watching in shorts and a t-shirt, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.

Jeremy Lauzon skated in Carlo's spot on the right side of the second pairing with Mike Reilly. Jarred Tinordi took Lauzon's spot on the left side of the third pairing. It wouldn't be surprising if B's head coach Bruce Cassidy changes up these pairings throughout Game 4 because outside of the Grzelcyk-McAvoy pairing, these duos don't have much experience playing alongside each other.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 4.

BOSTON BRUINS

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly--Jeremy Lauzon

Jarred Tinordi--Connor Clifton

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

FORWARDS

Leo Komarov--Matthew Barzal--Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier--Brock Nelson--Josh Bailey

Kyle Palmieri--John-Gabriel Pageau--Travis Zajac

Matt Martin--Casey Cizikas--Cal Clutterbuck

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Pelech--Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy--Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene--Noah Dobson

GOALIES

Semyon Varlamov (starter), Ilya Sorokin (backup)