NHL playoffs: Projected lines, pairings for Bruins-Islanders Game 1

Nick Goss
·2 min read

Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are well-rested entering Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Islanders on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The B's eliminated the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the first-round last Sunday. So, they've had almost a week off between the two rounds. For a veteran team with some injuries on the blue line, the rest should be a benefit for the Bruins.

We shouldn't expect any major lineup changes for Boston going into Round 2. Same for the Islanders, who eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of their Round 1 series Wednesday night.

Tuukka Rask will start in net for the Bruins and Ilya Sorokin should start for the Islanders.

Complete preview and prediction for Bruins vs. Islanders series

Home ice advantage could also be a huge boost for the Bruins in this series, and Saturday night in particular. The series opener will be the first game of the Bruins' season with TD Garden at a near-full capacity. Massachusetts lifted its COVID-19 restrictions Saturday.

Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Islanders Game 1.

BOSTON BRUINS

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Jake DeBrusk

Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy

Mike Reilly--Brandon Carlo

Connor Clifton--Jarred Tinordi

GOALIES

Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

FORWARDS

Leo Komarov--Matthew Barzal--Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier--Brock Nelson--Josh Bailey

Kyle Palmieri--John-Gabriel Pageau--Travis Zajac

Matt Martin--Casey Cizikas--Cal Clutterbuck

DEFENSEMEN

Adam Pelech--Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy--Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene--Noah Dobson

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin (starter), Semyon Varlamov (backup)

Recommended Stories

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Julius Randle wins NBA Most Improved Player after leading Knicks back to playoffs

    Randle turned himself into a star this season.

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Picture this: Lefty a major champion at 50, and wanting more

    Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Nuggets even series in Game 2 as Damian Lillard's hot start comes up short

    Damian Lillard's eight first-half 3-pointers weren't enough to lead Portland to a 2-0 series lead.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Should fantasy managers invest in the Jacksonville backfield?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon examines the fantasy potential for each Jaguars running back in Urban Meyer's retooled backfield.&nbsp;

  • NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum nets 50 in Celtics' victory

    Jayson Tatum scored a playoff career-high 50 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 125-119 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Friday night. The Nets lead the series 2-1 and Game 4 is Sunday night, when a full-capacity crowd will be allowed in Boston. Tatum produced Boston's sixth 50-point postseason game and first since Isaiah Thomas totaled 53 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Wizards.

  • Kamuela Kirk steps in to fight Makwan Amirkhani at UFC Fight Night 189

    With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."

  • With Maki Pitolo out, LFA champ Gregory Rodrigues steps in to face Dusko Todorovic at UFC Fight Night 189

    Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Evan Fournier with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021

  • Report: Former Bellator, UFC analyst Jimmy Smith lands WWE play-by-play gig

    Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.

  • Drivers walk away from savage crash in Truck race at Charlotte

    The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.

  • Jayson Tatum responds to Kyrie Irving's comments about Celtics fans

    Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.

  • When is the 2021 Champions League Final? Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

  • LeBron James, Lakers sound off on Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.

  • Kerri Walsh Jennings, Brooke Sweat in danger of missing Olympics

    Kerri Walsh Jennings, eyeing a sixth Olympics at age 42, and Brooke Sweat must rally past another U.S. team in the last qualifier to make it to Tokyo.

  • Ja Morant says he's not sure if his family will return to Utah after racist heckling

    The Jazz indefinitely banned three fans for heckling Morant's family.