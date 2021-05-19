NHL playoffs: Projected lines, pairings for Bruins-Capitals Game 3
Projected lines, pairings for Bruins vs. Capitals Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals split the first two games of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series, which sets up a pivotal Game 3 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.
The Bruins evened the series Monday night with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2. Brad Marchand played the role of hero by scoring the fastest OT goal in Bruins playoff history.
Overall, it was a much better performance from the B's compared to the series opener. Boston was much more aggressive in getting pucks on Capitals goalie Craig Anderson, while also defending Alexander Ovechkin's line much more effectively.
We shouldn't expect any major changes to Boston's lineup entering Game 3. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy already confirmed Tuesday that defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will miss his second straight game. Connor Clifton, who did a nice job defending the Ovechkin line in Game 2, will remain in the lineup.
The Capitals might not have second-line center Lars Eller, who has fared well in his defensive matchups versus the Bruins' top line over the two games. Eller suffered a lower body injury in Game 2. We could see top-six center Evgeny Kuznetsov make his series debut for Washington. He was recently taken off the COVID-19 protocols list. He's more offensively gifted than Eller but not the same defensive player.
Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette has not given up much information on injuries and lineups during this series, and his comments Wednesday morning didn't deviate from that.
Peter Laviolette said the team is working through the lineup, won't reveal either way if players (Eller, Kuznetsov, Samsonov, Oshie) are in or out.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 19, 2021
Here are the projected lines and pairings for Bruins vs. Capitals Game 3.
BOSTON BRUINS
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall--David Krejci--Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie--Charlie Coyle--Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly--Curtis Lazar--Chris Wagner
DEFENSEMEN
Matt Grzelcyk--Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly--Brandon Carlo
Connor Clifton--Kevan Miller
GOALIES
Tuukka Rask (starter), Jeremy Swayman (backup)
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
FORWARDS
Alexander Ovechkin--Nicklas Backstrom--Anthony Mantha
Conor Sheary--Lars Eller/Evgeny Kuznetsov--Michael Raffl
Daniel Sprong--T.J. Oshie--Tom Wilson
Carl Hagelin--Nic Dowd--Garnet Hathaway
DEFENSEMEN
Dmitry Orlov--John Carlson
Brenden Dillon--Justin Schultz
Zdeno Chara--Nick Jensen
GOALIES
Craig Anderson (starter), Ilya Samsonov/Pheonix Copley (backup)