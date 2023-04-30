Leafs eliminate Lightning in Game 6, advance to 2nd round for first time since 2004

Captain John Tavares (91) delivered the Leafs their first playoff series win since 2004. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

For the first time since 2004, the Toronto Maple Leafs have advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win their first-round series in six games.

John Tavares scored the series-winning goal in overtime as his shot deflected off Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh’s skates and into the net four minutes and 36 seconds into the extra period.

THE PASSION BABY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/V5bfoFgExa — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

Auston Matthews opened the scoring during the second period, wiring a one-timer off a feed from TJ Brodie past Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Steven Stamkos equalized early in the third period for the Lightning, after a Raddysh point shot caromed off Samsonov’s pads right onto Stamkos’ stick for an easy tally.

Stamkos was moved to a line alongside Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn and it paid off immediately. Cirelli and Killorn were primarily tasked with shutting down the Matthews line and by-and-large, succeeded in their primary task.

Toronto netminder Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, while Vasilevskiy recorded 20 stops in a losing effort.

More to come.