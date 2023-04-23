NHL playoffs: Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey out for rest of Golden Knights series

Josh Morrissey is out for the remainder of the Jets' first-round series. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Winnipeg Jets' quest to get out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs got a little more difficult on Saturday as star defenceman Josh Morrissey was ruled out for the remainder of the team's series against the Vegas Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness made the announcement shortly after Winnipeg fell to Vegas in double overtime in Game 3. Morrissey logged two shifts and 1:14 of ice time in the contest before exiting with the injury.

The 28-year-old collided with Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud early in the first period. He was spotted visibly limping down the tunnel to the Jets' locker room afterwards.

Morrissey enjoyed a career-best season in 2022-23 with 16 goals and 60 assists in 78 games. He ranked second on the Jets in points and led the team in minutes per game. His breakout campaign has him on the fringes of the Norris Trophy race.

The 13th-overall pick in the 2013 draft registered one assist in the first-round series.

Winnipeg trails Vegas 2-1 with Game 4 scheduled for Monday in Manitoba. The Jets snuck into the playoffs as the second wild card in the Western Conference and upset the top-seeded Golden Knights in Game 1 before losing the next two games.