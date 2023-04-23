NHL playoffs: Hit on Point sparks chaos between Leafs and Lightning as Matthews fights Stamkos

Tensions ran high between the Leafs and Lightning in the third period after an awkward hit on Brayden Point. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

A wild sequence unfolded five minutes into the third period of Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Brayden Point took an awkward hit from Morgan Rielly, officials had their hands full sorting out penalties and Auston Matthews drew his first career fighting major after a bout with Steven Stamkos — yes, you read that correctly.

Remarkably, Point returned to the ice a few minutes later, but it’s worth noting there are times when NHL players immediately get back into action, only to end up missing time (sometimes significant time).

Seeing Point back right away was a very good sign, though, as he was under serious duress after an unlucky result from a collision.

Rielly and Point engaged close to the boards, leading to an awkward fall for Point. The Lightning star was hunched over after the play and tried to skate to the bench, but fell to the ice after a few strides.

Scary play as Brayden Point goes into the boards off of a play with Morgan Reilly. pic.twitter.com/6M9aTEYJs6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2023

In reaction, passions boiled over to the point that Matthews engaged in a spirited-but-short fight with Stamkos.

Steven Stamkos vs Auston Matthews 😳 pic.twitter.com/zTxulUiAjL — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 23, 2023

Once the smoke cleared, the Maple Leafs ended up with a two-minute power-play opportunity after a five-minute major to Rielly was overturned on review.

As memorable as it was to see Matthews fight for the first time in the NHL, Point’s health is the most important factor here.

The Lightning have some experience with making playoff pushes despite injuries to players like Point. During last year’s run, he missed significant time with lower-body injuries.

Tampa Bay is already without defenseman Erik Cernak, while Victor Hedman was able to return from his issues in Game 3.

When you make three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final like the Lightning have, you accrue the sort of bumps and bruises that can really pile up. Time will tell if the Maple Leafs can take advantage of all of that attrition.