NHL Playoffs First-Round Ratings Surge, Led By Boston-Toronto Game 7

Round 1 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs is in the books, and the ratings are anything but icy. The games averaged 934,000 viewers in the U.S. across multiple networks, making it the second-most-watched first round ever, the league said today.

The numbers are better for North America, averaging 2.2 million viewers, a 6% surge over the 2023 playoffs.

Leading the charge was Saturday’s Game 7 between Original Six rivals the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, which delivered 3.22 million viewers on ABC. That game was more widely watched when factoring in hockey-mad Canada, with 8.82 million tuning in across North America on ABC, CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Bruins won the game 2-1, handing the Leafs their seventh first-round loss in eight seasons and leading to Mad Canada. No team from the Great White North has won the Stanley Cup since 1993.

The first-round games aired in the U.S. across ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT, TBS, TruTV and streamer Max. Round 2 faced off Monday night, with the visiting Boston Bruins clobbering last year’s Stanley Cup runner-up the Florida Panthers 5-1. The second round continues tonight with Game 1 matchups between the Carolina Hurricanes and the President Cup-winning New York Rangers in the East and the Dallas Stars hosting the Colorado Avalanche in the West.

