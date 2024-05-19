NHL Playoffs: Dallas Stars schedule for the Western Conference Finals

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will play in their second straight Western Conference Finals.

The team they will play is yet to be determined.

The Stars will play the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

While we don't know the Stars' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.

NHL Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, May 23

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 2

When: Saturday, May 25

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: 7:00 p.m.

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 3

When: Monday, May 27

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 4

When: Wednesday, May 29

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Friday, May 31

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 2

Where: TBD

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Tuesday, June 4

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Time: TBD

TV Network: TNT/TruTV