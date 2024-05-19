NHL Playoffs: Dallas Stars schedule for the Western Conference Finals
DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will play in their second straight Western Conference Finals.
The team they will play is yet to be determined.
The Stars will play the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.
While we don't know the Stars' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.
NHL Western Conference Finals Schedule
Game 1
When: Thursday, May 23
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 2
When: Saturday, May 25
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:00 p.m.
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 3
When: Monday, May 27
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 4
When: Wednesday, May 29
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 5 (If Necessary)
When: Friday, May 31
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 6 (If Necessary)
When: Sunday, June 2
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX
Game 7 (If Necessary)
When: Tuesday, June 4
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV