NHL Playoff standings 2021: Chicago Blackhawks odds, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With less than three weeks left in the NHL regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks are hoping for a playoff miracle. Currently in sixth place in the Central Division, the Blackhawks are on the cusp on making the playoffs. The next few games are critical if they don't want to be on the outside looking in.

Can they fight and claim a spot? Here’s everything you need to know about the playoffs and the Blackhawks’ chances:

What is the format for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Gone are the days of the Smythe, Norris, Patrick and Adams divisions, yet the NHL is using a playoff format this year similar to what it used before the 1993-94 season.

The top four teams in each division earn a playoff berth.

The first round of the playoffs will feature the No. 1 seed having home-ice advantage versus the No. 4 seed, and the same for the No. 2 seed against the No. 3 seed. The winner of those Round 1 series will square off in what is essentially the division final.

The four second-round winners will advance to the league semifinals, where each team will be re-seeded based on regular-season total points in a No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3 bracket. The two semifinal winners will meet in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Where are the Blackhawks in the Central Division standings?

The Blackhawks are sixth in the Central Division, sitting 18 points behind the first-place Hurricanes. Chicago is nipping on the heels of the Predators and the Stars, trailing them by four and three points, respectively.

Central Division GP W-L-OTL PTS ROW 1. Carolina Hurricanes 45 30-10-5 65 26 2. Florida Panthers 47 30-12-5 65 29 3. Tampa Bay Lightening 46 30-14-2 62 29 4. Nashville Predators 47 25-21-1 51 20 5. Dallas Stars 45 19-14-12 50 17 6. Chicago Blackhawks 46 21-20-5 47 19 7. Detroit Red Wings 48 16-25-7 39 15 8. Columbus Blue Jackets 48 15-24-9 39 13

Who would the Blackhawks play in the first round?

If the Blackhawks were able to make it to the fourth spot, they would face the Carolina Hurricanes, who look to win the Central Division and secure home-ice advantage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

If the season ended today, the Central Division matchups would be as follows:

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes No. 4 Chicago Blackhawks No. 2 Florida Panthers No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightening

What is the Blackhawks’ remaining schedule?

The Blackhawks' nine remaining games are going to be difficult -- to say the least -- with all games coming against teams that are currently in the playoff mix. Five of their remaining nine games will be against the Hurricanes and Panthers, who hold the top two spots in the Central Division.

Here are the Blackhawks' next five games:

Friday, April 23 vs. Predators Tuesday, April 27 vs. Lightening Thursday, April 29 vs. Panthers Saturday, May 1 vs. Panthers Monday, May 3 at Hurricanes

What are the Blackhawks’ playoff odds?

The Blachawks’ odds to win the Stanley Cup are currently +15000 (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet). The first-place Carolina Hurricanes hold the sixth-place Stanley Cup odds of +1500 in the Central Division.

Check back for updates on the Blackhawks’ playoff chances as the season winds down.

