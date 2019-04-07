Stanley Cup playoff schedule 2019: Dates, Times, TV Channel, scores for every game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins will open the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs against a familiar foe in the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

These Atlantic Division franchises played a thrilling seven-game series last season (as well as 2013), and Boston emerged victorious with a Game 7 win at TD Garden. That's where this season's first-round matchup will start on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Bruins, Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season with three of the top five records in the NHL, and yet two of them are guaranteed be eliminated before the Eastern Conference finals. The league's divisional playoff format has drawn a lot of criticism in recent years, but this season saw an increase in that frustration. So much so that Lightning captain Steven Stamkos even stood up for the Bruins and Leafs when explaining the issues he has with the current format.

The Bruins have the talent, depth and experience needed to reach the Stanley Cup Final, where they haven't been since 2013. The road to the SCF won't be easy, and if the Bruins do make it that far, their two toughest opponents of the playoffs could come in the first two rounds.

Most of the top Stanley Cup contenders are in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't mean the Western Conference series will lack drama and intrigue. The West is wide open, with no clear favorite poised to claim the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl. This scenario should make for awesome action out West.

Here's the television schedule for every first-round series. Check back to this article each day for updated schedules and scores for every game (all times ET). Games also can be watched via live stream on NBC by clicking here.

Story continues

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning (A1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (WC2)

Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets at Lightning -- USA

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.: Blue Jackets at Lightning -- CNBC

Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m.: Lightning at Blue Jackets -- NBCSN

Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m.: Lightning at Blue Jackets -- CNBC

*Friday, April 19, TBD: Blue Jackets at Lightning -- TBD

*Sunday, April 21, TBD: Lightning at Blue Jackets -- TBD

*Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Blue Jackets at Lightning -- TBD

















Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m.: Leafs at Bruins -- NBCSN

Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m.: Leafs at Bruins -- NBC

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Bruins at Leafs -- NBCSN

Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m.: Bruins at Leafs -- NBCSN

*Friday, April 19, TBD: Leafs at Bruins -- TBD

*Sunday, April 21, TBD: Bruins at Leafs -- TBD

*Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Leafs at Bruins -- TBD















Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (WC1)

Thursday, April 11, 7:30 p.m.: Hurricanes at Capitals -- USA

Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.: Hurricanes at Capitals -- NBC

Monday, April 15, 7 p.m.: Capitals at Hurricanes -- CNBC

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.: Capitals at Hurricanes -- TBD

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Hurricanes at Capitals -- TBD

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Capitals at Hurricanes -- TBD

*Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Hurricanes at Capitals -- TBD















New York Islanders (M2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (M3)

Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders -- NBCSN

Friday, April 12, 7:30 p.m.: Penguins at Islanders -- NBCSN

Sunday, April 14, 12 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins -- NBC

Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders at Penguins -- NBCSN

*Thursday, April 18, TBD: Penguins at Islanders -- TBD

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Islanders at Penguins -- TBD

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Penguins at Islanders -- TBD















WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators (C1) vs. Dallas Stars (WC2)

Wednesday, April 10, 9:30 p.m.: Stars at Predators -- USA

Saturday, April 13, 6 p.m.: Stars at Predators -- CNBC

Monday, April 15, 9:30 p.m.: Predators at Stars -- NBCSN

Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. Predators at Stars -- USA

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Stars at Predators -- TBD

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Predators at Stars -- TBD

*Wednesday, April 24, TBD: Stars at Predators -- TBD

















Winnipeg Jets (C2) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Wednesday, April 10, 8 p.m.: Blues at Jets -- NHL Network

Friday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.: Blues at Jets -- CNBC

Sunday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.: Jets at Blues -- CNBC

Tuesday, April 16, 9:30 p.m.: Jets at Blues -- CNBC

*Thursday, April 18, TBD: Blues at Jets -- TBD

*Saturday, April 20, TBD: Jets at Blues -- TBD

*Monday, April 22, TBD: Blues at Jets -- TBD















Calgary Flames (P1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC1)

Thursday, April 11, 10 p.m.: Avalanche at Flames -- NBCSN

Saturday, April 13, 10:30 p.m.: Avalanche at Flames | NBCSN

Monday, April 15, 10 p.m.: Flames at Avalanche | CNBC

Wednesday, April 17, 10 p.m.: Flames at Avalanche | NBCSN

*Friday, April 19, TBD: Avalanche at Flames -- TBD

*Sunday, April 21, TBD: Flames at Avalanche -- TBD

*Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Avalanche at Flames -- TBD















San Jose Sharks (P2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P3)

Wednesday, April 10, 10:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Sharks -- NBCSN

Friday, April 12, 10:30 p.m.: Golden Knights at Sharks -- NBCSN

Sunday, April 14, 10 p.m.: Sharks at Golden Knights -- NBCSN

Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m.: Sharks at Golden Knights -- NBCSN

*Thursday, April 18, TBD: Golden Knights at Sharks -- TBD

*Sunday, April 21, TBD: Sharks at Golden Knights -- TBD

*Tuesday, April 23, TBD: Golden Knights at Sharks -- TBD















Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.