NHL Playoff Roundup 2019: Bruins take Game 1 over Blues originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Monday night, the Boston Bruins scored a win in their first game against the Blues 4-2.

The St. Louis Blues still have not managed a win in the Stanley Cup Final, but the opening period looked promising.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Braden Schenn opened the scoring off a wrist shot from the slot.

It's Schenn's third goal of the playoffs, and his last goal came in Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks.

Opening the scoring in Gm1 tonight, Brayden Schenn is the 1st @StLouisBlues player to score a #StanleyCup Final goal since Larry Keenan (0;19 into the 3rd period on May 10, 1970 also at Boston) — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 28, 2019

Story continues

Vladimir Tarasenko added another goal off of a Bruins turnover to bring the Blues up two.

Tarasenko is now ninth all-time in playoff goals scored by a Russian, passing Igor Larionov.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored the @StLouisBlues' second goal of Game 1 to extend his point streak to seven games, tied for the third-longest in franchise playoff history. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SDENJm17nP — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 28, 2019

The Bruins responded when Connor Clifton scored on a rebound off the rush. He's the 12th Bruins' rookie to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

Charlie McAvoy tied the game near the end of the second period when his shot deflected off a Blues' player's stick.

It's his second goal of the playoffs, and he's the third youngest Bruins defender to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

Charlie McAvoy got the 2nd of 4 unanswered goals in the @NHLBruins Gm1 win Monday. With it, the 21-year old moved into 7th on this list of young blueliners come #StanleyCup Playoff time pic.twitter.com/IaasnrFi4y — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 28, 2019

Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins the lead in the third period, the first forward to score for the Bruins in Game 1, and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter to seal the win..

Tuukka Rask's performance now gives him a playoff save percentage of .940, the fifth-highest in a postseason.

#NHLBruins have won 8 straight playoff games by a 32-11 margin. pic.twitter.com/zbWgUkR2iD — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 28, 2019

MORE CAPITALS NEWS: