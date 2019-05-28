NHL Playoff Roundup 2019: Bruins take Game 1 over Blues

In the first game of the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins scored a come-from-behind victory.

Monday night, the Boston Bruins scored a win in their first game against the Blues 4-2. 

The St. Louis Blues still have not managed a win in the Stanley Cup Final, but the opening period looked promising.

Braden Schenn opened the scoring off a wrist shot from the slot.

It's Schenn's third goal of the playoffs, and his last goal came in Game 6 against the San Jose Sharks.

Vladimir Tarasenko added another goal off of a Bruins turnover to bring the Blues up two.

Tarasenko is now ninth all-time in playoff goals scored by a Russian, passing Igor Larionov.

The Bruins responded when Connor Clifton scored on a rebound off the rush. He's the 12th Bruins' rookie to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

Charlie McAvoy tied the game near the end of the second period when his shot deflected off a Blues' player's stick.

It's his second goal of the playoffs, and he's the third youngest Bruins defender to score in a Stanley Cup Final.

Sean Kuraly gave the Bruins the lead in the third period, the first forward to score for the Bruins in Game 1, and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter to seal the win..

Tuukka Rask's performance now gives him a playoff save percentage of .940, the fifth-highest in a postseason.

