NHL Playoff Buzzer: Fleury shines on lopsided Saturday of action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James O'Brien
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • This time, the Lightning were able to protect a multi-goal lead, and the Panthers are in trouble.

  • The Islanders looked dominant in tying their NHL playoff series with the Penguins.

  • The Maple Leafs managed without John Tavares, turning to another star to beat the Canadiens.

  • After Game 4, the Golden Knights have the Wild on the brink of elimination.

  • Get ready for four more NHL playoff games on Sunday.

Game 4: Lightning 6, Panthers 2 (TBL leads series 3-1)

No matter who the Panthers roll with in net, they really haven’t been able to slow the Lightning. Even in the one game the Panthers won, it was mostly about out-scoring the Lightning. In this case, maybe Tampa Bay learned some lessons from squandering a Game 3 lead, as there was really no mistake about it on one of Saturday’s one-sided NHL playoff games.

(Oh, and yes, there was some nastiness in Lightning – Panthers Game 4. We’ll need to wait and see if Nikita Kucherov and/or Mikhail Sergachev suffering lingering effects from late physicality.)

Game 4: Islanders 4, Penguins 1 (Series tied 2-2)

You know, the Islanders have been mixing their goalies in and out in a way not that unlike the Panthers. The difference is that the Isles have been giving their netminders quite a bit more help. Ilya Sorokin was sharp against the Penguins, and the Islanders dominated Game 4 to tie their series 2-2. This was the sort of loud, impressive performance Islanders fans were hoping for at Nassau Coliseum.

Game 2: Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1 (Series tied 1-1)

After the shock of seeing John Tavares suffering that scary injury in Game 1, the Maple Leafs bounced back to beat the Canadiens in Game 2. This was a pretty even contest for the first 20 minutes, and then Montreal started taking penalties, and Toronto made them pay. The series will now shift to Montreal with the Habs and Buds tied 1-1.

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 0 (VGK leads series 3-1)

The winning goalies made sure that Saturday’s NHL playoff games weren’t close. Andrei Vasilevskiy remains red hot, and Ilya Sorokin was sharp. But Marc-Andre Fleury has a claim for hottest goalie in the world right now — he’s even been brilliant in defeat. Between Fleury’s brilliance and some lethal transition work, the Golden Knights beat the Wild 4-0 in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead.

[NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021 First Round schedule, TV info]

Three Stars for NHL playoff action on Saturday

1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Seriously, Fleury was incredible for the Golden Knights vs. the Wild in Game 4.

The Wild carried significant chunks of the action in Game 4, generating a 35-18 shots on goal advantage over the Golden Knights. While some of that boils down to “score effects,” (13-4 SOG in the third period, when Vegas was up 3-0 then 4-0), that’s still a lot of pressure on “The Flower.”

Fleury was game for all of it, and now Minnesota is on the brink of elimination.

Yes, it’s still wild that the Golden Knights were this close to trading Fleury, and under ideal circumstances might have rolled with Robin Lehner. Goalies: they’re unpredictable. Come to think of it, you can say the same of NHL playoff hockey.

2. Take your pick: Nikita Kucherov or Alex Killorn, Tampa Bay Lightning

Both Killorn and Kucherov generated four points apiece as the Lightning rolled over the Panthers in Game 4.

In Killorn’s case, he scored two goals and two assists. Kucherov, meanwhile, generated a goal and three assists.

Kucherov continues to make it look easy to just jump from surgery rehab to the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With four points in Game 4, Kucherov now has nine in four playoff contests (3G, 6A). He generated four points in just 14:31 TOI, as Kucherov left after a slash by Anthony Duclair. Again, Jon Cooper didn’t provide much insight about the availability of Kucherov or Sergachev going forward.

Looking at the score, you might be tempted to bury the Panthers’ effort vs. the Lightning in Game 4. They at least made Andrei Vasilevskiy earn his 39-save win. Through the first 40 minutes, the Panthers fired 34 SOG. Ultimately, the Panthers could only beat Vasilevskiy on the power play, and Tampa Bay won. Some might lean on Vasilevskiy as the Lightning’s top star on Saturday for those reasons.

3. Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s safe to assume that Matthews ranked among the Maple Leafs shaken up by John Tavares’ injury. The effort was still there from Matthews in Game 1, though. Just look at the eight shots on goal.

When you’re firing away at that many chances, and you’re as talented as Matthews, you’ll probably break through at some point. For Matthews, Canadiens – Maple Leafs Game 2 represented that point — starting in the second period.

Matthews scored his first goal of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a tally that would end up being the GWG. He added two more assists, giving him three points overall.

(Ilya Sorokin’s a fine choice as an honorable mention. He only allowed one goal by the Penguins, making 29 saves.)

[NBC 2021 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Stat of Saturday in the NHL: Fleury moves up playoff shutout rankings

  • Marc-Andre Fleury’s 35-save shutout is the 16th playoff shutout of his NHL career. That ties Fleury with Curtis Joseph for third all-time. Martin Brodeur holds the record with 24 playoff shutouts, while Patrick Roy ranks second with 23.

SUNDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Hurricanes at Predators (CAR leads 2-1), 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Avalanche at Blues (COL leads 3-0), 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Bruins at Capitals (BOS leads 3-1), 7 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 3: Oilers at Jets (WPG leads 2-0), 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

More NHL News

Golden Knights break Game 4 open, push Wild to brink of elimination Matthews, Maple Leafs take over Game 2, tie series with Canadiens Islanders turn to Ilya Sorokin, even series in dominant Game 4 win

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Fleury shines on lopsided Saturday of action originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Regular season records switch

    The Vegas Golden Knights began play as an NHL expansion team in 2017-18 and enjoyed immediate success, reaching the Stanley Cup Final that inaugural season and playing in the Western Conference final last year. A thorn in the Golden Knights' side during the regular season, however, has been the Wild, which owns an 11-2-3 mark against Vegas, including 5-1-2 in 2020-21. Emphasis there is on the ...

  • Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.

  • Alex Tuch with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

    Alex Tuch (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 05/22/2021

  • The Wraparound: Maple Leafs must adjust quickly without Tavares

    Your daily look at the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • This Week in Cars: Ford Unveils the Lightning, Biden Talks EV Infrastructure

    Our trip through the week's stories, including a 563-hp EV pickup and probably the last V-12 Mercedes.

  • Carter Verhaeghe with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Carter Verhaeghe (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 05/22/2021

  • Bruins score 3 PPG, beat Capitals 4-1 for 3-1 series lead

    The Boston Bruins had to cut short one goal celebration to skate to the defense of a teammate, who was taking some abuse from oft-suspended Capitals forward Tom Wilson. After 15 periods of neck-and-neck hockey, the Bruins finally broke one open in their playoff series against Washington on Friday night, getting goals from David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle 34 seconds apart early in the third period to win 4-1 and send the Capitals to the brink of elimination. Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk added power-play goals for Boston, which was 3 for 5 with the man advantage.

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Cameron Tringale's meltdown highlights PGA Championship's brutal finishing stretch

    Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • Sources: Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III set for July 24 in Las Vegas

    Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

    Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years. Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

  • Travis Green to return as Canucks coach

    Travis Green is coming back to the bench as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season. Green agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension, general manager Jim Benning said Friday. "We are excited to have Travis Green continue to lead the Canucks as head coach and move forward from a challenging year to focus on future seasons," Benning said.