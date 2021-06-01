NHL Playoff Buzzer: Canadiens stun Leafs in Game 7; Isles top Bruins in OT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marisa Ingemi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The Canadiens took Game 7 in Toronto, will face Winnipeg in the Second Round.

  • Casey Cizkas won it in overtime for the Islanders in Game 2, tying the series 1-1 heading to Long Island.

  • Carolina and Tampa Bay face off in Game 2 in Raleigh tomorrow night with the Hurricanes looking to tie it up.

Game 7: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 1

Once it became a 3-1 lead for the Maple Leafs, could this series really end any other way? Montreal won consecutive overtime contests then cruise controlled their way to a Game 7 win, and a date with the Winnipeg Jets. Corey Perry scored what was ultimately the game winner in the late second period. The lone Leafs goal came from William Nylander with 1:36 remaining. Brendan Gallagher scored the other goal to give Montreal the initial lead, and Tyler Toffoli iced it with an empty net tally right before Nylander scored.

Game 2: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 OT

Casey Cizkas intercepted a bad pass deflection from Jeremy Lauzon off Charlie Coyle‘s skate for an overtime breakaway as the Islanders took Game 2, 4-3. The Bruins stormed back to tie the game in the third period and force overtime, but a three-goal second period from the Islanders aided them to be in a position to win in overtime. Now 1-1, the series heads to Long Island for the first time.

Monday’s Three Stars

1. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Price gets the first star of the night and the First Round. What a performance for the Habs goalie to win a Game 7 in Toronto, stopping 32 Maple Leafs shots in a must-win performance.

Next up he gets a goalie duel he’s worthy off with Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets.

2. Kyle Palmieri, New York Islanders

A seemingly perennial discussion topic for the Bruins at the trade deadline the past few years, it was the Islanders trade acquisition in Palmieri who burnt the Bruins. He scored the original go-ahead tally for the Islanders in the second period, his fourth goal of the postseason, and added an assist on the Josh Bailey goal prior for his first helper of the playoffs. He and Jean-Gabriel Pageau were the only Islanders players to have multi-point nights.

3. Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Marchand has continued to put up clutch goals for the Bruins. He assisted on Patrice Bergeron‘s third period tally, then tied the game himself on the power play to force overtime. Ultimately it was an overtime loss for the Bruins, but Marchand has been picking up timely goals the entire playoffs. It wasn’t the first time he scored late in the third to give the Bruins a chance to win.

Highlights from Monday

* Corey Perry scored the winner for the Canadiens late in the second period, and Montreal held on.

* Kyle Palmieri put the Islanders ahead in the second period of Game 2 with the Bruins.

Tuesday’s Playoff Schedule

Game 2: Lightning at Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. ET (TB leads 1-0) – NBCSN (livestream)

More NHL news

Maple Leafs fall in another First Round, Canadiens take Game 7 Islanders tie series with Bruins with wild Game 2 overtime goal Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves suspended two games for actions in Game...

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Canadiens stun Leafs in Game 7; Isles top Bruins in OT originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Islanders vs Bruins: Isles squander lead, but prevail on Cizikas OT winner in Game 2 | Islanders Post Game

    After the Bruins scored two 3rd period goals to tie the game, Head Coach Barry Trotz called timeout and told his team: 'We've got to forget about everything up to this point....all we have to do is get the next goal'. Veteran Casey Cizikas answered the call in OT and the Islanders had tied the series. Cizikas, Trotz, Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri comment on the 'hard-fought' win.

  • Canadiens stun Maple Leafs in Stanley Cup playoffs game seven

    Carey Price stopped 30 shots as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in game seven of the Stanley Cup playoffs first round on Monday, storming back to engineer one of the biggest comebacks in recent NHL history.

  • Canadiens head coach Ducharme on Game 7: 'We’re going to Toronto to head to Winnipeg'

    Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is confident that his team will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Bruins-Islanders Game 2 takeaways: Instant analysis of B's 4-3 OT loss

    The Bruins mounted a third-period comeback to tie Game 2 and force overtime, but the Islanders took advantage of a turnover in OT and won 4-3. Check out our initial takeaways from a crazy game at TD Garden.

  • 3 things that matter most in Leafs-Canadiens Game 7

    Toronto and Montreal will meet in Game 7 on Monday night. Here are the storylines, stakes, and what matters most for both sides.

  • Acuña hits 16th HR, ties for MLB lead as Braves beat Nats

    Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 16th home run to tie for the big league homer lead and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Monday. Acuña went deep to match Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Texas’ Adolis Garcia for most in the majors. “I try not to think about it," Acuña said through a translator.

  • Is the NFL eying an 18-game regular-season schedule?

    Peter Kings believes that the NFL regular season could be expanded to 18-games by 2025 as the league looks to move on from Roger Goodell

  • 'We Know Occupation': The Long History of Black Americans’ Solidarity with Palestinians

    Why the Black Lives Matter movement might help shift the conversation about a conflict thousands of miles away.

  • With Niederreiter out for an extended period, Hurricanes could shuffle lineup

    Nino Niederreiter is “very, very doubtful” for the series after an injury sustained in practice Saturday.

  • Giggs' absence puts pressure on Bale to deliver for Wales at Euro 2020

    Wales will go into Euro 2020 without their beleaguered boss Ryan Giggs, putting the spotlight on Gareth Bale's bid to silence critics who say he has lost his appetite for success.

  • The Monday 9: The Pirates' epic flub unleashed the best type of baseball chaos

    Plus: Fernando Tatis Jr. really is just this good, and we check in on where your team's playoff hopes stand on Memorial Day.

  • Pelicans nab Arkansas guard Moses Moody in NBCSports NBA mock draft

    In need of shooting and size on the perimeter, the Pelicans could make a move for Arkansas' Moses Moody with the No. 10 pick.

  • Aguero hoping for Messi partnership after signing for Barca

    Sergio Aguero said Monday that he was hoping to have the "pleasure" of playing alongside Lionel Messi after signing a two-year deal with Barcelona.

  • Sources: Mets to option Khalil Lee, Sean Reid-Foley and Patrick Mazeika to make room for Pete Alonso, Seth Lugo, and Kevin Pillar

    The substitute Mets have performed valiantly during the team’s injury epidemic, and now some will step aside, at least for the time being.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Portugal says after Champions League

    All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal's northern region health authority said on Sunday. In the few days leading up to Saturday's final between Chelsea and Manchester City, big crowds of English fans, who were largely maskless and did not socially distance, took over Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans. Some 16,500 fans were allowed into the stadium but many others travelled to Porto to support their teams from the sidelines.

  • Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers suffocate Suns for first Staples Center playoff win since 2012

    Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.

  • PREVIEW-Tennis-Top seeds take centre stage on day three at Roland Garros

    Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 14th title at his favourite Grand Slam, is seeded third this year and in the same half of the draw as top seed Djokovic. Winning the title will move Nadal past Roger Federer at the top of the all-time list of men's Grand Slam champions, with 21.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."