NHL Playoff Buzzer: Bruins win Game 1, Canadiens make Game 7 a reality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marisa Ingemi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The Canadiens did a nice impression of Thursday night with an overtime win to force Toronto into a Game 7.

  • David Pastrnak netted a hat trick to send the Bruins to a Game 1 win over the Islanders.

  • Carolina faces Tampa Bay and Vegas takes on Colorado to open the Second Round on Sunday.

Game 1: Bruins 5, Islanders 2 (BOS leads 1-0)

David Pastrnak picked up his second career playoff hat trick as the Bruins controlled the first game with the Islanders. The Isles defense had no answers for the Bruins top six forwards after Charlie McAvoy gave the B’s their final lead with a blast from the blue line in the third period.

Game 6: Canadiens 3, Maple Leafs 2 (OT) (Series tied 3-3)

Groundhog Day in Montreal. The Canadiens took a 2-0 lead in the third period only for Toronto to storm back, tie it, and then lose in overtime. The Maple Leafs dominated the extra session, outshooting the Canadiens 13-2, but it was a Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal on their second shot of the frame that forced Game 7.

Three Stars

1. David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Another big moment, another David Pastrnak hat trick.

The Bruins top right winger scored the first goal for the B’s nine seconds into their power play in the first period before he took the lead in the second period and added an insurance tally in the third as the Bruins opened their series with a Game 1 win.

He reached five goals total for the postseason. For a guy who struggled a bit to open the Capitals series, he seemed due for a breakout game, and this was it.

2. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

There was a moment in the overtime where it seemed like Price’s efforts were going to be for nothing. He made 13 saves in the extra period, keeping the Canadiens in it despite a lacking offense.

When they finally won it, it had to be a relief for the veteran goalie. He had done everything possible in his 41-save performance, especially in that overtime. Now, he and the Canadiens get a Game 7 in enemy territory.

3. David Krejci, Boston Bruins

As Krejci goes so does the Bruins for so long. He quietly posted three assists as the Bruins top six dominated the 5-2 win over the Islanders. The veteran second line center notched helpers on Pastrnak’s first goal, McAvoy’s game winner and Taylor Hall‘s empty netter at the end.

Highlights From Saturday

* Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the overtime winner on the second Montreal shot of the period.

* Anthony Beauvillier scored the first goal of the Second Round with his power play tally to put the Islanders up 1-0 in the first period.

* Corey Perry scored the first goal of the game in the third period to kick off what ended up being five goals combined for the two teams in the third and overtime combined.

Sunday’s NHL Playoff Schedule

Game 1: Lightning at Hurricanes, 5 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 1: Golden Knights at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

More NHL news

David Pastrnak hat trick leads Bruins to Game 1 win over Islanders In overtime again, Canadiens force Game 7 with Maple Leafs PHT’s 2021 NHL Second Round playoff predictions

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.

NHL Playoff Buzzer: Bruins win Game 1, Canadiens make Game 7 a reality originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Pastrnak has hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders 5-2

    A six-day layoff in between games did nothing to slow the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak. Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick and the Bruins opened the second round of the playoffs with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday night. It was extra special in Boston on Saturday, when Massachusetts lifted COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits, and TD Garden was again open for fans to pack the house — just as they used to.

  • NHL playoff schedule: Dates, times, television and results

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.

  • Barry Trotz breaks down the challenge of facing the Boston Bruins in the playoffs | Islanders News Conference

    Islanders head coach Barry Trotz discusses what challenges the Boston Bruins pose in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He discusses the Bruins midseason addition of Taylor Hall, and how best to face the team's different lines.

  • Miami Marlins lose rain-shortened series opener to Boston Red Sox

    The tarp came on the field at Fenway Park midway through the sixth inning Friday with the Miami Marlins trailing the Boston Red Sox by three runs.

  • David Pastrnak with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

    David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 05/29/2021

  • Bruins-Islanders Game 1 observations: B's top line dominates in win

    Arguably the best line in hockey came through in a big way Saturday night for the Bruins in their Game 1 win over the Islanders. David Pastrnak's hat trick was just one of many takeaways from the victory.

  • Fenway Park back to full capacity; Red Sox beat Marlins 3-1

    Playing their first game in a rejuvenated Fenway Park since the state dropped limits on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Saturday. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins.

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 05/29/2021

  • Tom Brady, veteran teammates work out at Bucs’ facility

    TAMPA — For the first time since winning the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is throwing footballs again at the Bucs’ training complex. The quarterback and about 10 teammates, including backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, and receivers Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, held their impromptu passing camp at the AdventHealth Training Center Friday morning. “Really ...

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Watch Boston fans go crazy as Bruins hit the ice before Game 1 vs. Islanders

    TD Garden was at near-full capacity for the first time in more than a year for Saturday night's Game 1 between the Bruins and Islanders. The scene in Boston was fantastic.

  • Chase Claypool would love to have Julio Jones in Pittsburgh

    The Steelers are loaded at receiver. One of their best young receivers wouldn’t mind seeing them become even more loaded at receiver. Chase Claypool recently was asked by TMZ.com about the possibility of the team trading for Falcons receiver Julio Jones. “I would love him in Pittsburgh,” Claypool said.It’s not happening. They don’t have the [more]

  • Bruins vs. Islanders schedule: Dates, times, TV channel for second round

    The NHL has finally announced the complete schedule for the Bruins vs. Islanders second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

  • Islanders vs Bruins: Isles see plenty of room for improvement after Game 1 loss in Boston | Islanders Post Game

    David Pastrnak's hat trick led the Bruins to a 5-2 win in Game 1 but the Islanders know they have to play at a much higher level in Game 2. Barry Trotz; 'Right through our whole lineup, we're going to have to be much better'.

  • Celtics injury report: Robert Williams doubtful for Game 4 vs. Nets

    The Boston Celtics could be without one of their best defensive players in Game 4 of the team's first-round NBA playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Former MLB star admits he's never seen iconic video in which he starred

    Fred McGriff touted Tom Emanski's videos in a commercial, but McGriff has never actually seen them.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Osaka takes centre stage as French Open gets underway

    Osaka's announcement that she would boycott her press conferences to protect her mental health has sparked heated debate, with the 23-year-old Japanese player drawing support and condemnation from various quarters. Osaka missed last year's French Open with a hamstring injury and her preparation has been far from ideal this year, with only three matches under her belt on clay after early defeats in Madrid and Rome. She has never progressed beyond the third round in Paris, and said in Rome that she was still coming to grips with her least-favourite surface.

  • CJ McCollum with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets

    CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021