NHL players vote Sidney Crosby complete honor

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The 2023-24 annual NHL Players Association Poll, always a fun look into the minds of those who play at the highest level, was released Wednesday. In no surprise, Pittsburgh Penguins center and captain Sidney Crosby received a deserved spot in one of the answers.

Crosby was voted by his peers as the most complete player, and it wasn’t particularly close. He got 38.37% of the vote, with Florida’s Aleksander Barov second at 14.60%.

The reason it’s no surprise, even beyond his numbers and the eye test and things such as Penguins coach Mike Sullivan often calling Crosby the best 200-foot player in the game? This is the fifth straight time he had finished first in that category. And he even increased his margin, getting 226 votes, 48 more than he got last season.

