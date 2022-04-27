NHL players show love (and hate) for Brad Marchand in new poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand received one of the best compliments an NHL player can get.

In the 2021-22 NHLPA Players Poll, one question asked: "Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?" Marchand, one of the most polarizing figures in the league, unsurprisingly came out on top.

Marchand earned a whopping 26.4% of the vote, followed by Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid (18.3%), Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (10.7%), Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Marchand's tendency to get under his opponents' skin is well-documented. From his chirping, to his licking and his extensive suspension history for questionable plays, he's built a reputation as a hated player in the league.

But with that hate comes plenty of respect. Marchand, a 13-year veteran and Stanley Cup Champion, remains one of the game's most premier players. In his age 33 season, he has 32 goals and 46 assists for 78 total points in 69 games. And while he's a nightmare for his opponents, you won't hear one negative thing about him from his Bruins teammates.

Regardless of the on-ice antics, that's the kind of player all 32 teams would gladly take on their squad.