NHL player Zadorov explains why he won't go back to Russia

NHL Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov said he has no intention of returning to Russia after criticizing Russian aggression in Ukraine and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zadorov, who may become a free agent this summer, is not considering options in Russia, citing safety concerns.

"If I return to Russia, I'll be in Siberia the next day," he told Sportsnet.

In 2023, Zadorov expressed his disgust at returning to Russia, which is shelling Ukraine, and refused to play for the Russian national team, where he won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Cup.



