'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

Brandon Hagel, right, and P.K. Subban, left, battle for the puck. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

This time, it’s New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban at the centre of attention. After the 32-year-old was caught flat-footed defending his empty net against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, he proceeded to take a two-handed chop at Brandon Hagel’s ankles, tripping him up after the forward scored the final goal in an 8-5 win over New Jersey.

It's been an eventful night in Chicago. 😲 pic.twitter.com/mdSkUdQ36f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2022

The play, of course, resulted in a big scrum in the final seconds of the game. Kirby Dach came to Hagel’s defence, players started pulling and tugging at each other’s jerseys, and then Subban was pushed a little too much and gave a heavy beating to the player he already tripped.

A big brawl between two bottom-of-the-barrel teams.

Subban has already been fined twice this season for slew-footing players. This might be a clear sign that the player is getting skated all over as his foot speed declines.

Hagel called him out for his recent streak of exceedingly risky plays.

"There's a reason the guy slew-foots everyone and gets these dirty fines," Hagel said following the victory. "Dirty play, I don’t care who you are. I have a clear-cut breakaway, like what are you going to do? It’s just a dirty play. It is what it is. I mean, he can do what he wants, but it’s not going to get you very liked around the league, that’s for sure."

Hagel on PK Subban's trip: "There's a reason the guy slew-foots everyone and gets these dirty fines... I have a clear-cut breakaway. What are going to do? It's just a dirty play. It is what it is. He can do what he wants but it's not going to get him very liked around the league" — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 26, 2022

Hagel's empty-netter completed a hat trick for the 23-year-old winger, who has been boosting his trade value with his recent play. With the Blackhawks out of the playoff race, the Saskatoon native’s name has been out there in rumours. He is jokingly optimistic about what he can fetch Chicago in return.

Story continues

Brandon Hagel joking about his trade value going up: “Two firsts, couple prospects. McDavid, maybe, I don’t know.” pic.twitter.com/lbWHLC2BOe — Phillip Thompson (@_phil_thompson) February 26, 2022

Whether or not he is even moved before the March 21 trade deadline is still to be seen, but at least he can laugh about it.

Hagel has 17 goals and 30 points through 47 games this season.

More from Yahoo Sports