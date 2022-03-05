P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

Barclay Goodrow, right, got the best of P.K. Subban in a quick fight. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

New York Rangers fans came into Friday night’s game against the New Jersey Devils with a clear hatred for P.K. Subban, who earlier this season tore Sammy Blais' ACL on a slew foot.

Subban was booed early and often in the contest, and chose to fight Barclay Goodrow near the end of the first period. Though the scrap was short-lived, Goodrow was able to score the takedown much to the delight of the Rangers faithful, who erupted in boos while the Devils defenceman was escorted to his dressing room.

It wasn’t a night to remember for Subban, who not only lost the fight but was on the losing side of the game, as he and his Devils teammates fell 3-1 to the Rangers. It continues a disappointing season for the Devils, who have amassed just 19 wins through 55 games and sit seventh in the Metropolitan Division.

Things haven’t gone great for Subban on a personal note either, as he has just three goals and 18 points on the year. On top of that, he has become public enemy number one for several fan bases due to other slew foot incidents similar to the situation we saw with Blais back in mid-November.

As a result of his many questionable plays this season, many around the league have been vocal in regards to their displeasure with Subban, and his fight with Goodrow on Friday won’t help improve his reputation. After the two engaged behind the net, Subban appeared to try and surprise the Rangers forward by quickly dropping his gloves to gain an advantage.

Whether it has to do with aging or perhaps playing for a struggling team in the Devils, Subban’s overall play has fallen off in a big way in recent seasons. The former star defenceman has just 55 points in 164 games as a Devil.

Set to become a free agent this summer, he will have to take a major pay cut on his current deal, which carries a massive $9 million cap hit.

More from Yahoo Sports