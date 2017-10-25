NHL: Phil Kessel upstages stars Crosby and McDavid

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tries to slow down Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The Penguins won 2-1 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Kessel found a way to upstage Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

The Pittsburgh forward raced down the slot and beat goalie Cam Talbot 42 seconds into overtime to give the Penguins a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Ian Cole scored his first goal of the season for the Penguins, and Matt Murray stopped 29 shots. Crosby was held without a point in his showdown with McDavid, but the Penguins rode their depth to keep the struggling Oilers in check.

McDavid forced the extra period with his first goal in seven games, a wrist shot with 2:53 left in regulation that tied it. Talbot played brilliantly at times while making 42 saves but couldn't get a handle on Kessel's winner.

The central figures in the biannual meeting between the best players of their respective generations tried to downplay the hype. Probably a good idea. For all the star wattage Crosby and McDavid bring, their respective teams have spent the opening weeks of the season trying to figure things out.

LIGHTNING 5, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, North Carolina (AP) — Tyler Johnson had a power-play goal and an assist, and the Lightning pulled away to beat the Hurricanes.

Steven Stamkos had two assists, giving him league leads with 17 assists and 20 points, and Nikita Kucherov scored his 11th goal with 4 seconds left. Both players have 10-game points streaks — one shy of Martin St. Louis' 8-year-old club record to begin a season.

Rookie Mikhail Sergachev also scored, and Vladislav Manestnikov and Ryan Callahan added empty-netters to help the Lightning pad their league leads with eight victories and 17 points. They earned a point in their eighth straight game, improving to 7-0-1 in that stretch.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for Tampa Bay.