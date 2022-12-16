Penguins stars' kind gesture for die-hard fan goes horribly wrong

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust's nice gesture towards a die-hard Penguins fan turned sour after the fan lost the valuable memorabilia on the flight back home. (Getty Images)

For most people, getting to see your favourite team and meet the players is a dream come true.

In the case of Rob Barrie—a man with Motor Neurone Disease who made the trip from the United Kingdom to Pittsburgh so he could see the Penguins play—one of the best nights of his life quickly turned into a nightmare.

After Barrie’s family raised money over the course of months to fund the trip, he got to watch the Penguins win 4-3 in comeback fashion over the Vegas Golden Knights Dec. 1. On top of that, Barrie got to meet Penguins forward Ryan Rust and was given signed sticks from both him and club legend Sidney Crosby.

On his way back to Manchester, the two sticks were checked in before his British Airways flight, but the bag containing the twigs was empty when he landed back home.

"When I met him at the airport he was just sobbing his eyes out," said his mother Lynn to local media. "This was Rob's dream trip and he has been planning it for months. He is very unwell and for Rob to fly all the way there took so much out of him. He pushed himself to the limit but it was the chance of a lifetime.”

A twitter account named Hockey Of Tomorrow shared the story on social media on Friday, and urged the Penguins to send Barrie a new set of sticks from his idols.

There’s no word from the Penguins yet, but teams have been known to go above and beyond for fans in the past and we hope this will be another one of those cases.

According to the National Health Service, Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is "a rare condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system. This leads to muscle weakness, often with visible wasting. MND happens when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, called motor neurones, stop working properly and die prematurely. This is known as neurodegeneration."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is the most common form of MND.

