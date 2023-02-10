Patrick Kane disappointed Rangers traded for Tarasenko: 'That was a team I was definitely looking at'

As coy as Patrick Kane is about going forward with a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, it sure sounds like he was on board with joining the New York Rangers. Otherwise, why would he admit to being unhappy the Rangers instead traded for Vladimir Tarasenko?

"It's not the happiest I've been to hear about a trade,” Kane said, per NBC Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis. “I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons...

"If things were going to happen, that was a team I was definitely looking at. It seems like they kind of filled their void and went ahead and made a deal. So it is what it is."

Kane downplays injury, stays vague about possible trade destinations

Kane added some interesting details when he met with the media on Friday beyond some disappointment about possibly losing the Rangers as a potential trade destination:

Kane told reporters that rumblings about a hip injury are “overblown.” Granted, some of that talk might bubble up simply because Kane’s numbers are down in 2022-23 (even before you look at his defensive metrics, which have been dicey for a while).

For whatever it’s worth, The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus reports that Kane “bristled” at the notion that he would accept a trade to as many as six teams.

Kane said there could be a “clearer picture” in the next 10 days or so. The trade deadline isn't until March 3, so that gives the Blackhawks a decent amount of time to try to make things work.

Patrick Kane said he expects to make a decision within the next 10 days or so about his future: "Obviously you want to do right by the franchise, and the organization here has been amazing to me and given me so much. So you definitely want what's best for both sides." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 10, 2023

Clauses, contract, other things to know about a Kane trade

With a no-movement clause, Kane has all the power to kill a trade … at least from the Blackhawks’ perspective.

The Rangers trading for Tarasenko is a reminder that Kane still needs the Blackhawks to find a willing suitor. So, there are a number of hurdles that could derail any potential Kane trade — whether he’d accept a move to only one or two teams or OK a trade to any playoff team.

Kane is 34, and he currently carries a $10.5-million cap hit. Salary retention can eat up big chunks of that AAV, especially if a third team gets involved to retain some more. But that’s still a significant number to consider, especially since most contenders are cap-strapped.

Patrick Kane is one of the biggest names on the market ahead of the NHL trade deadline. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Also: contenders may want to be careful weighing memories of Kane’s best moments versus who he really is in 2022-23. If he wasn’t such a big name, would his passing skills and offensive ability make up for his defensive issues — at least enough to give up picks and/or prospects for a mere rental?

None of this guarantees that a contender wouldn’t benefit from adding Kane. This is just a reminder that it might not be the easiest thing to pull off, especially if he is being picky about where he lands.

