These NHL parents got so excited at their son's first pro fight that they missed a high five

Trent Frederic of the Boston Bruins got into his first NHL fight on Tuesday, and his parents were overwhelmed with pride and joy. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

There are big moments at the start of every professional athlete’s career. In baseball, it’s the first hit or home run. In football, it’s the first catch or touchdown. Those are moments that will be in end-of-career highlight reels, that inspire pride and happy memories.

Young Trent Frederic had one of those big moments on Tuesday night when he made his debut for the Boston Bruins. The Bruins were playing the Winnipeg Jets, and 20-year-old Frederic found a worthy opponent in Winnipeg’s Brandon Tanev. The two got in a fight in the second period, Frederic’s first ever professional fight.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW TRENT FREDERIC!!! pic.twitter.com/h4XojA2dtS — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 30, 2019





It’s a right of passage in hockey, and the crowd was fully behind him as the gloves literally came off and he and Tanev had it out.

The crowd gave him a standing ovation, but no one was as excited as Frederic’s parents. In this tweet, you can see just how thrilled and proud they are to watch their son do what professional hockey players do.

Hilarious! Parents of Trent Frederic celebrate after the 20 year-old #Bruins player gets into a fight. pic.twitter.com/CENaGQwyLI — David Wade (@davidwade) January 30, 2019





Usually it’s embarrassing to miss a high five by that much, but not in this case. Connecting on a high five when you’re that excited is hard! Plus, that’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment that they can look back on with pride and then a little laughter. And I bet Trent will, too.

