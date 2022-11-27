Oilers score 4 times in chaotic third period to stun Rangers

The Oilers somehow got it done on Saturday. (Getty)

A clutch, late goal by Leon Draisaitl capped off a frenetic third period as the Edmonton Oilers roared all the way back from down 3-0 to stun the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

Without a goal heading into the final frame, the Oilers, losers of four of their last six, appeared to be barrelling towards another disheartening defeat, once again undone by a lack of scoring up and down the lineup.

It took all the way until the 15:20 mark of the final frame for Evan Bouchard — who has struggled mightily to replicate his offensive prowess from last season — to get Edmonton on the board, ending the Oilers' scoring drought at roughly 120 minutes.

That goal, Bouchard’s first of the year, proved to be exactly the spark the Oilers needed, as the onslaught did not stop there. Just three minutes later, with the Oilers continuing to press, the right-handed blueliner scored his second of the night (and the season), whizzing an absolute bomb past the reigning Vezina winner to bring the Oilers to within one.

What a night it was overall for Bouchard, who desperately needed it.

From there, looking to complete the improbable comeback, Edmonton’s much maligned scoring depth, or lack thereof, proved integral, as rookie forward Dylan Holloway’s laser shot beat Igor Shesterkin to tie things at 3-3. It was the youngster's first NHL goal, and he did it under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Special.

Story continues

Finally, with Alexis Lafreniere in the box for roughing, the Oilers' vaunted powerplay got to work with under three minutes remaining in regulation. Five-on-four mastermind Leon Draisaitl served as the author of the storybook finish, tucking a picturesque back-door feed from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins just 24-seconds into the man advantage to give Edmonton a lead they would not relinquish.

A beautiful pass from RNH & a perfect tap in from Drai to win the game. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KYxEFcprxH — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 26, 2022

The victory keeps Edmonton in the hunt early on, helping them to stay above .500 and in a playoff spot at thanksgiving, which is always crucial.

More from Yahoo Sports