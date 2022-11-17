Oilers' Hyman upset with Edler's questionable hit on McDavid: 'You just can't do that'

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid didn’t want to talk about it but his teammate Zach Hyman didn’t shy away when asked about McDavid taking a knee from Los Angeles Kings defenceman Alex Edler on Wednesday.

The incident occurred early in the second period when McDavid attempted to break the puck into the Kings’ zone as Edler stepped up from the blue line. The superstar forward was sandwiched between Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Edler. The latter delivered a questionable hit on Edmonton’s captain, catching him with a knee. The incident prompted Darnell Nurse to drop the gloves and go after Edler.

The Oilers’ defenceman was assessed a double minor for roughing on the play, and Edler was penalized with roughing and kneeing minors.

Connor McDavid gets sandwiched by Edler and Anderson-Dolan, causing a ruckus in the neutral zone#LetsGoOilers #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/tpytfD9u7c — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 17, 2022

“Obviously, I didn’t like the hit,” Hyman said after Edmonton's 3-1 loss. “Good on [Nurse] for jumping in there and sticking up for Connor. It’s one of those plays where you beat a defenceman and he sticks a knee out. It’s a dangerous play...

"I don’t know if he’s doing it intentionally or whatnot, but you just can’t do that.”

Hyman may be so vocal about the collision because the hit reminded him of the one Edler doled out on him on April 18, 2021. Back then, Edler was with the Vancouver Canucks and caught Hyman with a knee-on-knee hit. The incident took place prior to Hyman’s move to Edmonton, and caused him to miss Toronto’s next 11 games before returning for the Leafs’ first-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. Edler was suspended two games for his dangerous hit.

Zach Hyman visibly frustrated about the Edler hit on McDavid during his interview with @GenePrincipe



“He did to me a couple of years ago. Exact same play. I was out for two months & you know, just did it to Connor. Same thing. It’s an extremely dangerous play.” #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) November 17, 2022

McDavid stayed in the contest and did not get injured on the play. He was even penalized for cross-checking Edler later in that same period.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft believes the league will take a look at the hit on his captain considering Edler’s suspension history.

If nothing comes out of the review, the Oilers' payback will have to wait until they play the Kings next on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

