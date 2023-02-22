Oilers stars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl hit milestones on same goal

Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl form the most lethal one-two punch in the NHL, so it's only fitting they each reached impressive milestones at the same time.

McDavid assisted on Draisaitl's game-tying third-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, earning the 800th point of his career. Draisaitl crossed the 700-point threshold with the tally as Edmonton went on to win 4-2.

McDavid also contributed two goals on the evening, while Draisaitl pitched in with two assists as each player recorded a three-point night.

Playing in his 545th game, McDavid became the fifth fastest player in NHL history to hit the mark behind Wayne Gretzky (352), Mario Lemieux (410), Peter Stastny (531) and Mike Bossy (525). Draisaitl is the fifth-fastest active player to reach 700 career points.

Connor McDavid celebrates his 800th career point and Leon Draisaitl celebrates his 700th career point while posing for a photo after the Oilers' victory over the Flyers. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The victory was a much-needed one for the Oilers, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Edmonton still didn't look at its best early on and needed a three-goal third period on home ice to dispatch the lottery-bound Flyers, but points are all that matter at this time of year.

“You have to win games without your 'A' stuff,” McDavid told reporters after the win. “It’s cliché that good teams find a way to win when they don’t have their stuff and that was tonight. We did just enough to get a win. It’s going to take a lot more than that to win coming down the stretch, but give the boys credit.”

“It is a good win, a good character win for our group," Draisaitl added.

The Oilers currently occupy the top wild-card position in the Western Conference playoff race with 70 points through 58 games. They have higher aspirations than that, though, as they sit just three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the top spot in the Pacific Division.