Connor McDavid blew the internet apart with his absurd 1-on-4 goal

The sports world has had nearly 24 hours to process the egregious acts of savagery Connor McDavid displayed on Friday, and it's still in awe. (Getty)

So, about last night.

During the Edmonton Oilers' thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the New York Rangers on Friday, we were once again — for the thousandth time — reminded of why one must never take the Holy Connor McDavid for granted. For his seemingly semi-weekly event this time around, No. 97 took on four defenders all by himself, and the result was ridiculous.

Not sure what words I have left to describe Connor's otherworldly talent, so I'll let a Canadian soccer stud — who's knows a thing or two about spectacular goals — do the talking for me.

Breathtaking. And the egregious solo effort and finish looks just as absurd from every angle.

Connor McDavid good lord pic.twitter.com/U4h9k4hM9i — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 6, 2021

I love this angle. Just patiently waiting for Puljujarvi to get out of the zone so he can go and do his thing pic.twitter.com/CoacZk8HrK — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 6, 2021

As Dim points out, the poise that McDavid shows while slowly circling back and gearing down in the neutral zone as Jesse Puljujarvi (13) exits before hitting the throttle and accelerating through the middle is remarkable. That McDavid is able to almost effortlessly handle the puck that quickly and maintain control while wheeling through four sticks and sets of feet as he picks up speed doesn't even make sense.

Though he's done things like this time and time and time again, this one just hit different. Hockey Twitter and the sports world at large were in their feelings the entire evening and beyond, trying to figure out what, exactly, their eyes had just witnessed.

Did y’all see what Connor McDavid did though 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 6, 2021

After that Connor McDavid goal last night this should be hanging in the Louvre. #NHL #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/d0aSe9cSS2 — VisuallyBetter (@Isuckatpicking) November 6, 2021

The Bruins finally get to play four games in six days next week …



… but one of them is against Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/5QMli5517A — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 6, 2021

Still can’t believe Connor McDavid just ran an ISO play like he was Michael Jordan. Dude waved his teammates to the sideline and said “I got this” one-on-four. pic.twitter.com/hbz1uQgCdT — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 6, 2021

Story of my life, told by Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/aVwaSpFh8R — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) November 6, 2021

Me, re-watching the Connor McDavid goal this morning. pic.twitter.com/oEuY5HSrZC — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) November 6, 2021

If I'm the goalie and I see McDavid deke through my entire team I just turn and shove the net off its moorings. Eat that penalty, avoid being posterized for life. — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) November 6, 2021

even connor mcdavid can't believe he scored that goal pic.twitter.com/bWMkkFKVpf — zach laing (@zjlaing) November 6, 2021

Connor McDavid is literally improving from last year lol. How is that even possible. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/e06E7uiNac — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 6, 2021

The production McDavid has posted over the last couple of campaigns has just been silly. After scoring at well over a 100-point pace in each of his first five NHL seasons, McDavid put up a ridiculous 105 points in 56 games (154-point pace) in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, and through 10 games this year, dude's somehow posting a blistering 180-point pace.

It's full-blown a spiritual experience nearly every time No. 97 touches the puck, too. Gonna need some more time to process this one.

