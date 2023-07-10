NHL offseason tracker: News, analysis on signings, trades

The initial wave of free agency has passed with the Carolina Hurricanes boosting their defense with Dmitry Orlov, the Nashville Predators adding coveted center Ryan O'Reilly and the Toronto Maple Leafs getting feistier with Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Ryan Reaves.

But there is plenty left to do. Six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko remains unsigned as are three-time Stanley Cup winners Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The Boston Bruins still need to learn whether Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will return to the team or retire. Will Erik Karlsson be traded this summer? Toronto's Auston Matthews and William Nylander are among those eligible for extensions, and there are salary arbitration cases to settle.

Alex DeBrincat (12) is joining the Detroit Red Wings in a trade.

July 9: Red Wings acquire Alex DeBrincat in trade with Senators

The Red Wings signed forward Alex DeBrincat to a four-year, $31.5 million extension after sending forward Dominik Kubalik, minor league defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a 2024 conditional first-round selection and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Senators in the trade. The one thing missing in the Red Wings' free agent acquisitions was a big-time scorer and DeBrincat, a Michigan native, has two 40-goal seasons, though he dropped to 27 in his lone season in Ottawa. The Senators had to trade DeBrincat because he wasn't going to re-sign with the team. Kubalik has averaged 20.5 goals in his career and Sebrango, an Ottawa native, split time last season between the ECHL and American Hockey League. The Red Wings can choose whether to send their first-round pick or the Top 10-protected Bruins first-rounder, which they acquired in the Bertuzzi trade.

July 7: Filip Zadina, Red Wings agree to terminate contract

The Red Wings forward passed through waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. The termination will free Detroit from the $1.825 million annual salary cap hit that would have run through 2024-25 – but the actual salary left was $4.56 million, and that is what Zadina is willing to sacrifice for the opportunity to set his own course with a new team. Zadina, 23, has been unable to reach the hype that made him the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL draft, recording just 28 goals and 40 assists in 190 career games. He lacked the speed and agility to succeed in the top six, and lacked the grit and physicality to be an effective presence in the bottom six. - Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press

Also: The Kraken and defenseman Will Borgen agreed to a two-year, $5.4 million contract, avoiding arbitration. Borgen, who made $900,000 last season, set career bests with 20 points, 203 hits and 89 blocked shots. Seattle also signed penalty-killing forward Pierre-Eduoard Bellemare, formerly of the Lightning, for one year at $775,000. ... The Penguins, who are trying to rebuild their bottom six and organizational depth, signed forwards Vinnie Hinostroza ($775,000) and Andreas Johnsson ($800,000) to one-year contracts. Hinostroza split time between the Sabres and American Hockey League last season but has had two seasons with double digits in goals. Johnsson split time between the Devils, Sharks and AHL. He previously played for Penguins executive Kyle Dubas in Toronto.

July 6: Kings extend captain Anze Kopitar

Anze Kopitar is getting a two-year, $14 million extension from Los Angeles, starting in 2024-25. He had a $10 million cap in his contract that expires next summer. The extension was going to get done at some point, so it's good to get it out of the way before next season starts. As Kings GM Bob Blake said in a statement, Kopitar is the "heart and soul" of the team. He has led the Kings in scoring 15 times, including the last five seasons. He just won the Lady Byng Trophy (sportsmanship) for the second time and has won the Selke Trophy (defensive forward) and the Mark Messier Leadership Award. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has been with the Kings his entire career (17 seasons) and has been captain since 2016. He'll be 38 when the extension expires.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar has signed an extension through 2025-26.

Also: The Senators signed rugged forward Zack MacEwen to a three-year deal with a $775,000 cap hit. He has 28 regular-season fights but also had three game-winners among his four goals last season.

July 5: 22 players file for salary arbitration

The list: Morgan Barron (Winnipeg Jets), Will Borgen (Seattle Kraken), Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers), Ross Colton (Colorado Avalanche), Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild), Vince Dunn (Kraken), Cale Fleury (Kraken), Trent Frederic (Bruins), Filip Gustavsson (Minnesota Wild), Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights), Tanner Jeannot (Tampa Bay Lightning), Philipp Kurashev (Chicago Blackhawks), Jack McBain (Arizona Coyotes), Ryan McLeod (Edmonton Oilers), Ian Mitchell (Bruins), Drew O’Connor(Pittsburgh Penguins), Ilya Samsonov (Maple Leafs), Brandon Scanlin (New York Rangers), Jeremy Swayman (Bruins), Troy Terry (Anaheim Ducks), Alexei Toropchenko (St. Louis Blues), Gabriel Vilardi (Jets)

The most interesting cases: Dunn had a breakthrough 64-point season, and Terry has topped 60 points the past two seasons. Samsonov put up career numbers on a one-year, prove-it contract. Swayman shared the Williams Jennings Award with Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. Gustavsson had better numbers than Marc-Andre Fleury last season. The Lightning traded five draft picks and defenseman Cal Foote to acquire Jeannot last season.

Salary arbitration hearings will be held from July 20 to Aug. 4, though teams, and players usually settle beforehand.

Also: Tarasenko has changed agents to Creative Artists Agency, according to multiple reports. ... The New York Islanders signed forward Julien Gauthier for two years. He had played part of the past three seasons with the rival Rangers and finished last season with the Senators.

