NHL off-ice official leaves on stretcher after being hit by falling glass in Hurricanes-Bruins game

A celebrating TD Garden crowd quickly went silent Friday night after an injury to an off-ice official.

Fans were banging on the glass after a goal by David Pastrnak gave the Boston Bruins a 3-1 lead against the Carolina Hurricanes with a little more than five minutes left in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

That dislodged a large piece of glass, which fell onto the official in the penalty box.

The medical staff was called to the penalty box. The glass was removed from the area and the official was eventually wheeled off the ice on a stretcher.

Warning: Some disturbing footage

They have taken him out with a neck brace on, likely a precaution, he was awake and alert pic.twitter.com/2zJ08AiLXV — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 7, 2022

Pastnak went over to the man as he was leaving.

"These things are always scary for anybody ... so hopefully he's going to be all right," he told TNT.

After the game, Pastrnak told reporters that he heard the official is "doing all right and he's going to be fine."

The delay lasted about seven minutes and play resumed. According to the Associated Press, a police officer was stationed in the penalty box afterward to maintain a barrier.

Earlier in the game, linesman Jonny Murray was accidentally knocked down by a member of the ice-cleaning crew. He stayed in the game.

Linesman got absolutely destroyed by the snow guy, he's gritting it out pic.twitter.com/shAKkpe3Nz — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 6, 2022

Bruins' moves pay off in win vs. Hurricanes

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made two big changes before Game 3. He reunited the Perfection Line of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand and he put Jeremy Swayman in net.

Story continues

Both paid off for a 4-2 Bruins win. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Swayman was steady, making 25 saves. Marchand led Boston with a goal and two assists. It just was his second goal in the last 15 games.

Brad Marchand scores and the Bruins have their first lead against the Hurricanes this season.



2-1 Boston. pic.twitter.com/E0PZt58j7U — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2022

GAME 3: Jack Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2

NHL AWARDS: Finalists announced next week; here are out picks

Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Bergeron had an assist.

"We knew that was coming," Swayman said. "They've been bringing it all year and they're going to show up at the big times."

Boston's power play, which struggled down the stretch, connected twice and the Bruins' Charlie Coyle scored short-handed. The Hurricanes' power play went 0-for-5.

"The second unit's been fine," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "They're getting their chances and their looks. The top guys got to be better. It's simple."

Kirill Kaprizov has impressive goal in Wild's win

Minnesota Wild All-Star Kirill Kaprizov got the franchise's first hat trick in Game 2. He scored again Friday night -- in spectacular fashion.

Thwarted on a breakaway by Ville Husso, Kaprizov had the presence of mind to track down the puck and bank it in off Husso's skate before he was hit by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev.

We have yet another new best Kirill Kaprizov goal. pic.twitter.com/25BTBv809A — Zack Pierce (@ZPathletic) May 7, 2022

That gave the Wild a 2-0 lead a little more than two minutes into the game. They won 5-1.

The Blues, meanwhile, got bad news when defenseman Torey Krug left the game with a lower-body injury after hitting Minnesota's Matt Boldy. He didn't return.

St. Louis just got defenseman Marco Scandella back from an injury. Defenseman Nick Leddy missed a second consecutive game.

Kings coach has quick news conference after blowout

There's really not that much to say after your team gets blown out 8-2 and Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan kept it short after Friday's loss to Edmonton.

"You know what, we can do this really quick tonight," he said. "I can (summarize) it all up for you and we can all go home. We weren't any good. We were really disappointed. We got trapped playing their game.

"You can ask me about individuals. I'll give you the same answer for all of them. They weren't any good, and we have to regroup tomorrow. (Carl Grundstrom) didn't play because he had an injury. Anybody have anyone else? Good night."

That's 24 seconds.

The Kings trail the series 2-1.

Saturday's games

Panthers at Capitals, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN. Series tied 1-1

Avalanche at Predators, 4:30 p.m ET, TNT. Avalanche lead 2-0

Rangers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

Flames at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Official hit by falling glass, taken off on stretcher