NHL odds: Bruins have third-best odds in East to reach Stanley Cup originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

When it was announced last Tuesday that Bruins star David Pastrnak would miss at least two weeks with a thumb injury, many expected Boston to falter.

After all, the Bruins' scoring has been very top-heavy. As of last week, when ranking the B's roster by points, the player with the fifth-most points, defenseman Torey Krug, had 20 more points than the next player on the roster, Jake DeBrusk.

Pastrnak, meanwhile, has the second-most points on the team with 66, behind Brad Marchand with 70.

Despite the loss of Pastrnak's production, the Bruins have defied expectations, going 4-0 and averaging about five goals per game since he went down.

It looks like Vegas is taking notice.

Per Bovada (via OddsShark.com), the Bruins enter Tuesday with the third-best odds in the Eastern Conference to reach the Stanley Cup at +600. Only the Toronto Maple Leafs (+450) and Tampa Bay Lightning (+125) are ahead of the B's.

The Bruins now are in second place in the Atlantic Division behind the Lightning, who ended the Bruins' playoff run last season in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

While Vegas may be high on the Bruins odds to make it back to the Cup this year, they will need to get through Tampa, which currently has the most wins in the NHL.

